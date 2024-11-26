The U.S. Government Is Watching These Terrorist Safe Havens DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

The United States keeps a watchful eye on terrorist groups.

Many of these groups find safe havens in the Middle East and Africa.

The US hopes to eliminate these terrorist groups in the future.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Unfortunately, terrorism is a genuine part of the world we live in. Whether it’s about land, geopolitics, religion, or some other reason, terrorist organizations are operating in the world and want to cause maximum harm and destruction everywhere they can. In the broadest sense, you can look at terrorism as the action of causing violence against anyone who is a non-combatant in the hope of achieving either political or ideological aims, which is why the US Government monitors terrorist groups operating in a variety of different safe-havens.

16. Venezuela

esfera / Shutterstock.com

With significant anti-American sentiment in the country, the US government keeps a watchful eye on all Venezuela terrorist activity. Groups like FARC and ELN have crossed the border into Venezuela, which has strengthened US resolve to ensure that Venezuela does not become a terrorist safe haven.

15. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Situated in a part of the world that isn’t generally considered a hotbed for terrorism, groups like ELN, FARC, and Segunda Marquetalia have long been a source of consternation for US security. The current government of Colombia has expanded its efforts to reduce terrorist activity in the country.

14. Pakistan

Top stock photos / Shutterstock.com

Like Afghanistan, Pakistan was a focal point for rooting out terrorism post-9/11. Groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are major focal points of US watchdogs. As the Pakistani government has taken steps to stop terrorism funding, groups operating in the country have boldly begun attacking Pakistani military targets.

13. Afghanistan

Zastolskiy Victor / Shutterstock.com

The home of groups like al-Qaeda, Afghanistan has been a focal point of US anti-terrorism efforts in a post 9/11 world. Between the Taliban and Haqqani Networks, there are two major US-designated terrorist groups still operating in the Afghani borders.

12. Yemen

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The government of Yemen indicates it will not provide a haven for terrorism, but terrorist groups have exploited the fragile Yemeni government. In recent months, the Houthi movement has grown bolder by launching missiles at Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

11. Libya

esfera / Shutterstock.com

While the government of Libya has denounced terrorism as of late and will not provide a haven, it continues to need the help of the international community to strengthen its borders. ISIS was one of the groups that emerged after the civil war in the country, which grew to become one of the foremost terrorist groups in the world.

10. Lebanon

Salah Malkawi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Without question, the biggest threat in the Lebanese region is that of Hezbollah, which is a proxy group for Iran. As Hezbollah is in a constant state of conflict with Israel, the United States keeps a consistent watchful eye on this region as a haven for terrorist groups.

9. Iraq

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

A hotbed of terrorist activity, Iraqi authorities destroyed as many as 141 terrorist hideouts in the region in 2022. The US keeps a close eye on the region post 9-11 to ensure that al-Qaeda does not regroup or that additional groups like Hezbollah, al-Haw, and al-Nujaba don’t attempt to destroy the country’s fragile government.

8. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With a focus on the Sulu and Sulawesi Seas Littoral region, Indonesia and the United States government watch this area closely. With Indonesia lacking the law enforcement resources to shut down local terrorist groups, they act with a level of impunity. However, Indonesia has adopted over 16 universal terrorism agreements as of late, indicating its desire to assist the global community.

7. Malaysia

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Led by porous borders, the government of Malaysia has long expressed concern over terrorist groups operating in the region. The country’s official policy is to denounce terrorism of any kind. Still, multiple groups are operating in the region, including Abu Sayyaf and Al-Qaeda, as well as pirate factions like Somali and Indonesian pirates.

6. Southern Philippines

ClaudineVM / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Driven by the Abu Sayyaf group, the area around the Southern Philippines is closely monitored by the United States. As one of the most violent Islamic separatist groups in the world, they are both Jihadists and pirates. Operating around the Jolo and Basilan islands, these groups are responsible for the worst terrorist attacks in the Philippine’s history.

5. Lake Chad

Homo Cosmicos / Shutterstock.com

Part of Cameron, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, the Lake Chad area has been a hotbed for activity for both Boko Haram and ISIS-affiliated organizations. With more than 30 million residents around the area, terrorist groups have attempted to blend into the population. As a result, groups like Boko Haram have wreaked havoc on security organizations in the area.

4. Sudan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With a very porous border, Sudan has long been a breeding ground for terrorist groups. Without strong border control, these groups can enter the country as they please for years. With all of that unmonitored activity, the United States had previously labeled Sudan as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” While Sudan came off the list in 2020, its history will keep it under a watchful eye for years to come.

3. Somalia

AMISOM Public Information / Wikimedia Commons

Led by groups like al-Shabaab, Somalia’s central and southern regions are hotspots for violent actions from terrorist groups. The group’s tactics have led to significant action from various groups, including peacekeepers, who have degraded the group’s capability. Still, the United States continues to keep both eyes open on this region after naming al-Shabaab as a terrorist group in 2008.

2. Mozambique

Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

With areas of Mozambique considered largely ungoverned in Africa, these areas have become the epicenter of terrorist activity in the country. Members of ISIS were able to quickly take over parts of the country as the Mozambique government was all but powerless to counter terrorist activity.

1. Sahel, Africa

USAFRICOM / Wikimedia Commons

When you look at the area in Sahel, Africa, it’s a region that has recently become a global terrorism hotspot. Accordingly, it’s responsible for as much as 35% of all global deaths from terrorism since 2021. An al-Qaeda offshoot known as Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin is considered the world’s fastest-growing terrorist organization.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.