These Gangs Are Increasingly a Problem at the U.S. Border Michael O'Keene / Shutterstock.com

The U.S.-Mexico border has long been a hotspot for crime and illicit activity. Certain gangs come and go on the border. All gang-affiliated detentions are recorded on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s website, which we used to bring you a list of the gangs that are increasingly becoming a problem at the U.S. Border.

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

The increasing influence of gangs at the border is a complicated challenge. Often, when one gang loses influence, another steps in to fill the gaps.

New gangs are popping up all the time, too! Some of the gangs below were not tracked back in 2018.

We created the list countdown style, so the fastest-growing gang is at the bottom. All growth statistics are based on arrests in 2018 vs. 2024.

Why We’re Covering This

OlegD / Shutterstock.com

The United States spends tons of money on prevention, response, incarceration, and rehabilitation efforts related to gangs. Studies have found significant economic costs from gangs. Whether we like it or not, gangs do impact our economy. We’ve covered prison gangs before, as well.

11. Nortenos

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 17%

Rivals to the Surenos, the Nortenos have extended their criminal enterprise to border towns. Their activities at the border have increased slightly since 2018, though they are far from the most active group in the area. Their primary activities include drug trafficking, armed robberies, and clashes with competing gangs.

10. Tango Blast

kittirat roekburi / Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 28%

Tango Blast is largely a prison gang. However, it has recently expanded its influence to border towns. This gang has a relatively loose structure, but it has grown rapidly. It takes part in everything from drug trafficking to money laundering.

9. Latin Kings

bdunnette / Wikimedia Commons

Growth since 2018: 58%

Latin Kings are one of the most organized gangs in the U.S. They have always been active near the border, but their activities have increased over the last few years. Typically, these activities involve drug smuggling and recruiting migrants to expand their ranks. They often bring men across the border in exchange for membership.

8. Paisas

vichinterlang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Growth since 2018: 59%

With a focus on drug trafficking, Paisas collaborates closely with Mexican cartels. They’re one of the very active gangs near the border. While they aren’t one of the fastest-growing gangs in the area, the sheer number of arrests easily puts them higher than other gangs in terms of people alone. They play a big role in moving narcotics across the border.

7. Texas Syndicate

Denis Kvarda / Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 100%

Texas Syndicate is a long-standing criminal organization. It plays a big role in the border’s illegal trade, and its strong cartel connections allow it to control smuggling routes and coordinate complex operations.

6. Riverside Locos 13

Hernando Sorzano / Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 100%

This gang has only recently started engaging in activity along the border. They’re particularly known for engaging in human trafficking and violent confrontations with law enforcement.

5. Vagos 18

specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

Growth since 2018: 100%

The Vagos 18 gang is relatively new to the border, but they have begun to expand their operations into that region. They’re heavily involved in arms trafficking.

4. Brown Pride

John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Growth since 2018: 100%

The arrest of Brown Pride members along the border has doubled. While this isn’t one of the biggest gangs on the border, their influence is increasing. The gang has expanded its presence from urban areas to border regions and is mostly known for engaging in human trafficking and narcotics distribution.

Brown Pride has been linked to violent turf wars that have destabilized whole communities.

3. Florencia 13

Kent Weakley / Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 100%

Florencia 13 has also doubled since 2018. This gang has roots in California, but it has established a stronghold near border crossings, too. It has ties with the Mexican Mafia and engages in extortion and drug sales. This gang has even been linked with cross-border assassinations.

2. Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos (HPL)

Dallas Events Inc./Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 100%

Operating primarily in Texas, HPL is known for its involvement in drug trafficking and extortion. Because they’re located close to the border, it isn’t surprising that they occasionally get picked up at border crossings, too. That said, they are not one of the most populous gangs near the border.

1. Tren de Aragua

Tom Korcak / Shutterstock.com

Growth since 2018: 2,700%

Originating in Venezuela, Tren de Aragua is relatively new to the U.S. border scene but is already a major player in human smuggling and drug trafficking. They’ve increased substantially at the border over the last two years alone, becoming notorious for their brutal tactics.

