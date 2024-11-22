I want to set aside $300k for my two small children - is a 529 the best way to go? Canva | Scopio and designer491 from Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

For most parents, a low-cost passive plan provides the ideal mix of growth and savings.

In rare cases (such as when you really trust your advisor), a managed option can be a solid choice.

529 plans are extremely underutilized, in my opinion. However, I did come across a Reddit post recently that was all about 529 plans.

The Redditor was sharing their dilemma about choosing between a passive 529 plan or a managed one for their children, ages 1 and 3. With a net worth of $2.5 million, a household income of $650,000, and some past financial missteps with advisors, they’re now weighing their options with a new advisor who’s recommending a $150,000 lump sum per child into a managed account.

In their opinion, this is a bit extreme! There is plenty to unpack here for anyone considering a 529 plan for college savings.

What to Know About 529 Plans

529 plans are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed for education savings. Whether passive or managed, they offer benefits like tax-free growth and withdrawals for qualified expenses. But the decision between a passive state plan and a managed account hinges on several factors:

Passive 529 plans typically offer lower fees since they rely exclusively on index funds or ETFs. Managed accounts typically have higher fees to cover the active management cost and commissions. Advisor Incentives: The advisor, in this case, is upfront about the commission from J.P. Morgan’s managed plan, but it’s worth asking whether the added cost justifies the potential for higher returns or better service. In our experience, actively managed funds often underperform passive funds due to both higher fees and management problems.

A Simple Plan for Most Parents

For most families, a passive 529 plan offers the best balance of cost and growth potential. Here’s a sample strategy:

If your state offers deductions or credits for using its plan, prioritize that option. Reevaluate annually: All investments should be evaluated annually, including 529 accounts.

A Note on Taxable Investment

The Redditor’s situation also highlights a trade-off many parents face: pulling funds from taxable accounts to fund 529s. While this can free up cash for tax-free growth in 529, it can trigger capital gains taxes:

Pro Tip: To minimize the tax impact, here’s what you should consider:

Liquidate investments with the smallest gains first

Use tax-loss harvesting to offset gains

Spread withdrawals over several years to stay in a lower tax bracket

