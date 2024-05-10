Investing

Fidelity HSA Review: Is It Any Good?

erdikocak / iStock via Getty Images
Javier Simon
Published:

With skyrocketing healthcare costs, it can help to have a savings fund built to tackle future medical bills.

A Health Savings Account (HSA) lets you invest for future qualified medical expenses, while getting tax benefits.

So let’s take a look at how the Fidelity HSA holds up.

Fidelity HSA at a glance

Piggy bank with stethoscope isolated on light blue background with copy space. Health care financial checkup or saving for medical insurance costs concept.
Source: Nudphon Phuengsuwan / Shutterstock.com
HSAs help you save for qualified healthcare expenses.

 

Account minimum None
Maintenance fees Zero
Account types Self-directed and robo-advisor

Fidelity HSA benefits

Head shot portrait smiling Indian female doctor physician in white uniform with stethoscope holding pink piggy bank, looking at camera, medical insurance or charity concept, healthcare and medicine
Source: fizkes / Shutterstock.com
An HSA offers triple tax benefits.

You can open a Fidelity HSA with no account minimum. And Fidelity doesn’t charge any annual account maintenance fees, as many other HSA providers do.

Plus, you receive triple tax benefits.

  • Your contributions are tax-free
  • Earnings in the account grow tax-free
  • Withdraws for qualified medical expenses are tax-free

But keep in mind that any withdraws made for non-qualified expenses would trigger a 20 percent penalty on the withdraw in addition to regular income tax. The penalty would be waived if you’re age 65 or older, however.

How does the Fidelity HSA work?

Portrait of affectionate young mother cuddling little cute girl, sitting at table with piggyback, planning future family investment, saving money for healthcare insurance or college education.
Source: fizkes / Shutterstock.com
The Fidelity HSA offers a variety of investment options.

To open an HSA, you’d need to pair it with a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). Afterward, you have two types of Fidelity HSA options.

With a self-directed Fidelity HSA, you get to manage your own account and choose your own investments. Fidelity offers access to virtually the entire universe of securities including the following.

  • Stocks (Including fractional shares)
  • Bonds
  • Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
  • Mutual funds

As a highlight, the firm also lets you invest in its zero-expense-ratio mutual funds. Expense ratios are management fees that could dig into your savings.

You can also explore the firm’s pre-selected HSA Funds to Consider list.

Additionally, you can open an HSA through Fidelity GO. This is a robo-advisor platform. After answering a few questions, the robo-advisor recommends a personalized and diversified investment portfolio for you built with zero-expense-ratio mutual funds. These funds offer exposure to different asset classes including domestic stocks, international stocks, and bonds.

The Fidelity GO HSA is automatically managed, so it can be a good option for those who don’t want to manage and pick their own investments.

But while there’s no minimum to open a Fidelity GO HSA account, you’d need at least $10 to start investing. And you should know that there’s a 0.35% annual management fee for Fidelity GO HSA accounts with balances of $25,000 or more. But this would also give you access to one-one-one, 30-minute calls with individual Fidelity advisors. These individuals can help you map out a financial plan to tackle other financial goals like retirement.

In fact, an HSA allows you to make penalty-free withdrawals for anything after reaching age 65. However, you’d still owe regular income tax on the withdrawal.

Fidelity HSA: The verdict

Source: Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images
The Fidelity HSA could be a solid option.

The Fidelity HSA definitely stands out among the competition. Its zero account minimums and zero maintenance fees make it a top contender for low-cost HSAs. But there are some points to keep in mind like a 0.35% advisory fee on Fidelity GO HSA accounts with balances over $25,000.

How to open a Fidelity HSA account

health savings account HSA concept with application form,dollar money, stethoscope on desk.
Source: create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com
The process to open a Fidelity HSA would vary depending on some variables.

If you’re interested in a Fidelity HSA, follow these steps.

1. Visit its official page and click on “Open an HSA.”

Source: Courtesy of Javier Simon via 24/7 Wall St.

2. Choose whether you want a self-directed or Fidelity GO account.

Source: Courtesy of Javier Simon via 24/7 Wall St.
Courtesy of Javier Simon via 24/7 Wall St.

3. Select whether you’re an existing customer or new

4. Follow the prompts

Depending on the type of HSA account you’d want and whether you’re a new or existing customer, you’d need to fill out different forms.

But be sure to have the following ready.

  • Social Security number
  • Address
  • Phone number
  • Country of citizenship

You’d also need to determine your eligibility. So make sure you have important details regarding the high-deductible health plan you’d like to pair your HSA with.

Why we covered this

Baby Boomers | An older couple cooking a healthy vegan meal with vegetables together
Source: Kerkez / iStock via Getty Images
Take a look under the hood of each HSA offering you’re considering before making a decision.

Healthcare expenses can be a major burden for many people. So it’s important to have a strategy to prepare for these unexpected obstacles. HSAs can help. But not all providers deliver the same package. So it’s important to do your research. That’s why we took a deep dive into the Fidelity HSA to help you determine if it’s something you may consider.

If you want to learn more about Fidelity, check out our regularly-updated list of Fidelity Investments guides, news, and coverage.

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends”

If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you.

Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.
Read more: Investing, Fidelity, Fidelity, Fidelity GO HSA, Fidelity HSA, Fidelity Investments, health savings account, HSA

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

5 Sizzling Cathie Wood ARK Investment Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Huge...

4 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Big Upside Potential Have Expected Dividend Hikes...

Tuesday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ConocoPhillips,...

5 Damaged Dow Jones Industrial Dividend Leaders Have Huge 2024 Comeback...