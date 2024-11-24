I make $50K per year from the RV park I own and have a few million in the bank - this is why I've changed my mind on retiring early Canva | Juanmonino from Getty Images Signature and 2windspa from Getty Images Signature

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

It isn’t uncommon for financial goals to change over time as your external situation changes and you change.

Financial independence is not the source of total happiness. It can support happiness, but many early retirees quickly realize that FIRE won’t get you there by itself.

Financial plans change all the time. Sometimes, external circumstances force us to change our plans, and other times, our priorities change. Changes in our financial goals are completely okay and not all that uncommon.

In a recent Reddit post I stumbled upon, the poster was experiencing a similar change of plans. At 35 years old, this individual has built a strong financial foundation, amassing a net worth of $2 million, including a fully funded retirement account, solid brokerage investments, and considerable equity in real estate. Alongside a $350K+ salary from a career in the oil and gas industry, they also earn $50K annually from an RV park purchased back in 2016.

Simply put, they have made impressive financial decisions thus far! However, the individual was starting to question their original goal of retiring by 40.

Here’s why they’re reconsidering an early retirement, what we think about it, and what others can learn from this situation:

Financial Independence Doesn’t Equal Fulfillment

Sadly, many individuals are misinformed when it comes to what financial independence means. Having a substantial net worth and steady income provides financial security, but it doesn’t guarantee happiness. This poster was starting to realize that.

After years of accumulating wealth, he realized that the wealth wasn’t making him happy. The idea of escaping the workforce had lost much of its appeal.

Financial independence is a great goal, but it should not become the singular focus of one’s life. You must balance financial goals with your own life satisfaction, or you risk burnout.

Money Should Serve You

Many people have a mindset of serving money. They make decisions based on money alone and constantly look for ways to grow their wealth. However, the true mindset of financial independence is the opposite. Money should serve you.

The pursuit of wealth for its own sake can overshadow things that truly bring joy and fulfillment. Someone who chooses a corporate career for more money isn’t necessarily going to be happier than someone who works at a not-for-profit.

Money should be a tool to improve quality of life, not a measure of success. Yes, you should save for the future. However, you shouldn’t make that saving your sole goal.

If you’re on a path to financial independence, don’t neglect the present in pursuit of an ideal future. Balance saving for retirement with living well now.

Diversification is Key

One thing this Redditor did very well was diversify early. Real estate has been a huge contributor to their financial success. Relying on one job or asset class for financial security is risky; having multiple sources of income can provide stability and flexibility.

Many people talk about diversifying investments, but you should also diversify your income sources. This provides financial freedom and reduces your reliance on a single job or investment. Look for ways to diversify your income—whether it’s through real estate, side businesses, or investments in stocks or bonds.

Burnout is Real

Burnout is the invisible boogeyman of the FIRE world. When you put so much effort into growing wealth, it’s very easy to run through your energy stores. This poster has a high-pressure career and is starting to feel burnt out, which has made them look at the value of retiring early. As one commenter said, “FIRE doesn’t work if you die.”

Yes, financial success is important. You wouldn’t be reading this if you didn’t believe in that. However, it should never come at the cost of personal fulfillment and health. You are your biggest asset, and you have to protect that.

The Math Can Change

When people decide to retire early, they often sit down and crunch the numbers. However, becoming financially independent takes several years, and these numbers are likely to change. This isn’t always due to external factors, either.

The poster’s initial goal was to retire by 40, but after achieving significant financial success, they began to realize that the strict target number they had set no longer felt necessary. They realized that retirement doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing ordeal.

Plan for your goals and target numbers to change over time. As your life changes, so too should your financial choices.

