See Social Security's December Payment Schedule Here

The date you receive your Social Security benefits depends on your birthday and the exact benefit type you’re receiving.

December is a little different since January 1st is a holiday. Be sure to check the updated payment dates below.

If you’re a Social Security beneficiary, staying updated on payment dates is essential, especially as we enter the final month of the year. The exact date you’ll receive your Social Security check depends on your birthdate and the type of benefit you’re receiving.

Based on this year’s payment schedule, here’s when you can expect to receive your Social Security payment:

December 2024 Social Security Payment Schedule

The SSA schedules payment dates according to the recipient’s date of birth or benefit category. If your check doesn’t arrive on the scheduled date, allow three business days before contacting SSA.

Here are the dates for December 2024:

SSI Recipients : December 31 (January advance payment since January 1 falls on a holiday). The regular December payment falls on November 29th.

: December 31 (January advance payment since January 1 falls on a holiday). The regular December payment falls on November 29th. Pre-May 1997 or those receiving both SSI & Social Security : December 3

: December 3 Birth Date 1st-10th : Payment on December 11

: Payment on December 11 Birth Date 11th-20th : Payment on December 18

: Payment on December 18 Birth Date 21st-31st: Payment on December 24

The Four Core Social Security Programs

As you can see, exactly when you can expect your Social Security benefit depends on the program you’re receiving. Social Security actually provides four different programs, each with its own requirements and payment schedule.

Here are the main programs:

Retirement Benefits : Available to individuals aged 62 or older with at least ten years of Social Security tax contributions.

: Available to individuals aged 62 or older with at least ten years of Social Security tax contributions. Disability Benefits (SSDI) : For individuals unable to work due to a severe, long-term disability, requiring five years of Social Security contributions within the past ten years.

: For individuals unable to work due to a severe, long-term disability, requiring five years of Social Security contributions within the past ten years. Survivor’s Benefits : For widows, widowers, and dependents of deceased workers, based on the worker’s earnings and family structure.

: For widows, widowers, and dependents of deceased workers, based on the worker’s earnings and family structure. Supplemental Security Income (SSI): For people with limited income or resources, often including older or disabled individuals.

SSA’s Recent Overpayment Adjustments

Recently, the SSA faced opposition regarding repayment collections from beneficiaries, especially those who were unaware of miscalculations. In some cases, the Social Security Administration made mistakes, and beneficiaries would have to pay for those mistakes later.

In response to this criticism, the SSA plans to cap deductions at 10% of monthly benefits if overpayment occurs. This would prevent financial strain on recipients while still ensuring that the program recouped overpayments.

This will not affect when you receive your benefits. However, if you fall into this overpayment category, it will impact the amount you receive.

