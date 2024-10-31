See Social Security's November Payment Schedule Here Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

We recommend staying informed about Social Security payment schedules if you’re a beneficiary, especially as we approach the busy holiday season.

Make sure you know your payment date and reach out to SSA if you encounter a delay of more than three days.

Also: Before claiming Social Security, it’s usually smart to speak with a pro about the best strategy for you (Sponsored)

The Social Security Administration is about to start another round of benefits on November 1st. If you receive Social Security, you’ll want to keep up with the dates below so that you know when your check is expected to arrive.

We’ll cover when all recipients will get paid based on the released Social Security payment calendar.

Social Security’s Role in Supporting Americans

Every month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) provides vital financial support to nearly 71.8 million people across the U.S. This includes retirees, disabled workers, and individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

In total, around 64 million receive Social Security benefits, almost 5 million rely on SSI, and 2.5 million receive both.

Programs Administered by the SSA

Retirement benefits aren’t the only ones that get paid out in November. The Social Security Administration runs several programs. Many are designed to reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for at-risk individuals, like those who are disabled.

Here’s a quick overview of the benefits that get paid on this schedule:

Retirement Benefits: Paid to individuals who are 62 or older and have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least ten years.

Paid to individuals who are 62 or older and have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least ten years. Social Security Disability Insurance: This is available to people with long-term disabilities that prevent them from working for a year or more.

This is available to people with long-term disabilities that prevent them from working for a year or more. Survivor Benefits: If a worker pays into Social Security and passes away, their surviving spouses, children, and other dependents may be entitled to a portion of their benefits.

If a worker pays into Social Security and passes away, their surviving spouses, children, and other dependents may be entitled to a portion of their benefits. Supplemental Security Income: For those with limited income and resources, SSI payments help them provide for their most basic needs.

November Social Security Payment Dates

Payments for November 2024 are based on the recipient’s date of birth, following the SSA’s established schedule. Payments can be delayed by as much as three mailing days, though.

Supplemental Security Income Recipients:

November 1st

Retirement Benefits:

November 13th: Those with birthdays between the 1st and the 10th

November 20th: Those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th

November 27th: Those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st

Retirement and Disability Benefits

November 1st and 3rd: If you receive both retirement and disability benefits, you’ll receive SSI on the first and retirement benefits on the third.

What to Do if Your Payment is Delayed

If your Social Security benefits don’t arrive when you expect them to, it’s important to be patient, first and foremost. Wait at least three business days to allow for processing delays. Typically, SSA won’t help until you’ve waited these three days.

After waiting three days, you can contact SSA to resolve the issue.

The #1 Thing to Do Before You Claim Social Security (Sponsor) Choosing the right (or wrong) time to claim Social Security can dramatically change your retirement. So, before making one of the biggest decisions of your financial life, it’s a smart idea to get an extra set of eyes on your complete financial situation. A financial advisor can help you decide the right Social Security option for you and your family. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you optimize your Social Security outcomes. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.