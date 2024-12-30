Retirees: The Only 2 International ETFs You Need for Growth and Diversification Canva | laflor from Getty Images Signature and frankpeters from Getty Images

The S&P 500 is fresh off its second straight year of more than 20% gains. Nobody knows if the Great American stock market index will be able to pull off a third. Given how rare it is for stocks to pull off the hattrick of three straight 20%+ return years, history seems to suggest that 2025 will have modest gains in store. But with the AI revolution continuing to gain speed, with quantum computing tech now on the radar, I wouldn’t be surprised if the S&P 500 were to make a run for the historic milestone. Maybe, just maybe, the S&P 500 can defy the odds. Either way, it’s a good time to be an investor in America, with all the fantastic high-tech businesses that are riding high on the AI tailwind.

With a pro-business Donald Trump ready to start year one of his second term as President, it’s not hard to imagine many American investors asking why they’d both invest their hard-earned dollars elsewhere in the world. Indeed, there are benefits of diversifying geographically. And while overweighting international stocks has proven a losing strategy relative to going heavy on the U.S. names of late, I do think that value-conscious investors who are growing a bit wary over U.S. stock valuations have ample reason to consider international equities again.

Key Points International ETFs can help you diversify your portfolio efficiently and at a very low cost.

If you’re a retiree whose portfolio is all-American, diversifying internationally may make sense as the S&P 500 comes off its second straight year of blistering gains.

As you venture into international markets in search of your next big investment, having a financial advisor in your corner can pay big dividends as you navigate an investment environment and geography that may not be unfamiliar. Indeed, it’s not just the business at hand but the locality that one must understand before they purchase shares of any international investment. Understanding an international market can be as intensive as studying the companies themselves. That’s why I’d suggest retirees seeking to jolt their international exposure go down the route of an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In this piece, we’ll check out two international ETFs that can help one grow their nest egg while jolting their portfolio’s geographical diversification. Also, run the ETFs by your advisor before picking up shares to ensure they fit well in your overall portfolio.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is a fantastic ETF for investors seeking very broad exposure to blue-chip names around the globe. With a low expense ratio (0.08%) and a good mix of developed and emerging market geographies, the VXUS really is a one-stop-shop for investors who want to expand their horizons outside of the U.S. market. With the recent strength in the greenback, now seems like as good a time as any to consider investing abroad with a good chunk of one’s portfolio.

Perhaps the main draw to the incredibly popular and liquid international ETF lies in the impressive breadth of international exposure you’re getting (it’s a truly global ETF, with a good mix across continents) as well as the emerging markets exposure, which could help jolt growth over the long run. Though the VXUS has trailed the S&P 500 in the past two years, gaining only 13.8%, while the S&P 500 surged more than 56%, I do view the VXUS as having heavier exposure to relative value plays. And with a fairly decently-sized dividend yield (just under 3%), perhaps the VXUS could be spared (at least relatively speaking) come the next U.S. stock market correction.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

As you’re probably aware by now, I’m a huge fan of Vanguard ETFs. The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is another top-notch international ETF for U.S. investors willing to look beyond America for deals. After a recent correction off all-time highs, shares of the VEU look enticing as we kick off a new year. Like the VEU, you’re exposing your portfolio to some of the best-in-breed international businesses out there.

However, what entices me about the VEU over the VXUS is its heavier weighting to the larger businesses. With the VEU, you’re getting a basket of more than 3,800 stocks compared to the VXUS, which has close to 8,600 stocks! Indeed, if cap-weighted is more your thing (something U.S. index investors should be more familiar with), the VEU may be the better bet.

