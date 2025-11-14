S&P 500
6,761.30
+0.22%
Dow Jones
47,284.60
-0.51%
Nasdaq 100
25,121.80
+0.43%
Russell 2000
2,395.32
+0.35%
FTSE 100
9,704.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,543.00
+0.81%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (SPY) Falls as Tech Gets Hit Hard Again

Investing

Legendary Hedge Funds Bought These 2 Vanguard ETFs in Q3

Quick Read

  • Torray Funds and Matrix Asset Advisors added small positions in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) despite recent tech volatility.
  • Vanguard Growth ETF carries a 0.04% expense ratio and holds heavy exposure to Magnificent Seven stocks.
  • Matrix Asset Advisors also bought Vanguard FTSE Developed ETF (VEA) to gain diversified exposure outside U.S. markets.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Legendary Hedge Funds Bought These 2 Vanguard ETFs in Q3

© Courtesy of The Vanguard Group

The billionaire hedge funds have been buying and selling plenty of individual names over the past quarter. And while it’s mostly been selling, I still think that it’s not the best idea to overreact either way, even if the smart money and the retail crowd seem divided. Despite the latest wave of volatility, which made for a rather rough Thursday of trade for the S&P 500, which ended the day down 1.7%, with the Nasdaq 100 finishing down just a hair over 2%, I still think that standing by the proven winners, especially those with still-reasonable multiples, makes the most sense.

Of course, if you’ve made a huge profit in a stock and are ready to rotate into some of the more defensive parts of the market, feel free to rotate before a panic even has a chance to happen. It’s never a bad idea to take a gain off the table, especially if you’re able to offset capital losses before the year’s end. That said, rotating just for the sake of rotating or minimizing damage in the next market sell-off might be met with mixed results.

Some ETFs Have a Lot to Offer — Just Ask the Smart Money

The way I see it, if you’re comfortable with taking a huge double-digit percent hit to the chin by hanging onto a high-flying AI play that might be punished further, holding on with your sights set on the long term isn’t being irrational, at least in my view. However, if your sleep has been disrupted by this past week of tech volatility, perhaps you’re overexposed and your well-being might benefit from a bit of rotation, even if a sell-off never materializes in this fourth quarter.

While hedge funds and the smart money crowd are smart, they can’t predict the future. And they’re not immune to the occasional fumble. In any case, here are some interesting Vanguard ETF buys from the third quarter that have a lot more to offer than meets the eye.

Sure, it’s a bit strange to learn of hedge funds buying ETFs, but the moves strike me as being quite smart, especially if an overweighting in red-hot AI plays is a ticket for more pain.

Vanguard Growth ETF

David Katz’s Matrix Asset Advisors, among other funds, reportedly added to their positions in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in this latest quarter.. And while the buys were quite small (less than 1%) relative to the size of the overall portfolio, I do find the ETF buys to be quite intriguing, especially when you consider it’s an even more magnificent version of the S&P 500, with even more exposure to the Magnificent Seven names.

Undoubtedly, if you’re a fan of mega-cap tech, perhaps it’s not a bad idea to gain more exposure via such a low-cost Vanguard product. With a 0.04% expense ratio and far better gains on a year-to-date basis than the S&P, the Vanguard Growth ETF stands out as an ETF that could outpace the S&P on the way up, but also the way down.

If the AI bubble deflates a bit going into 2026, perhaps the Vanguard Growth ETF could prove a better name to watch on weakness as it takes on more damage. Despite the heavier growth focus, I find it enticing that the beta (1.14) is only marginally higher.

Vanguard FTSE Developed ETF

Investing overseas can be tricky, but it doesn’t have to be if you’re willing to pick up a few shares of the Vanguard FTSE Developed ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA), which David Katz’s Matrix Asset Advisers reportedly did in the third quarter. The ETF is a fantastic pick that provides instant exposure to some of the most influential large-cap firms outside of the U.S.

Whether you’re interested in betting on Japan, the U.K., Canada, or other parts of Europe, the Vanguard FTSE Developed ETF is an easy, cheap way (0.03% expense ratio) to get the job done. With so much innovation happening beyond the U.S., I think such an international ETF fills in a lot of the gaps that a domestically overexposed portfolio might have.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

VOO, VEA, VWO: Which Stellar Vanguard ETF is the Best Bet?
Joey Frenette | Oct 11, 2025

VOO, VEA, VWO: Which Stellar Vanguard ETF is the Best Bet?

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at three of the most popular Vanguard ETFs out there. Undoubtedly, there’s…
4 Vanguard ETFs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 16, 2025

4 Vanguard ETFs Hedge Funds Are Buying

Whether you’ve been investing for years or are simply starting out, buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way…
This Stellar Vanguard ETF Is Beating the VTI and VOO This Year
Joey Frenette | Oct 18, 2025

This Stellar Vanguard ETF Is Beating the VTI and VOO This Year

For investors looking to set and forget, it’s hard to do much better than the Vanguard ETFs. Undoubtedly, the Vanguard…
Ready to Retire? These 3 Dividend ETFs Are All You’ll Need
Joey Frenette | Oct 17, 2025

Ready to Retire? These 3 Dividend ETFs Are All You’ll Need

If you’re looking to construct a portfolio that can help ease you into a fairly comfortable retirement, there are plenty…
2 Vanguard ETFs Retirees Should Buy for Big Passive Income in 2025
Joey Frenette | Jul 3, 2025

2 Vanguard ETFs Retirees Should Buy for Big Passive Income in 2025

If you’re like many new retirees who could use a nice raise, some of Vanguard’s higher-yielding ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) could…
I Switched from Mutual Funds to These 3 ETFs—Here’s Why
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 23, 2025

I Switched from Mutual Funds to These 3 ETFs—Here’s Why

2025 hasn’t been a smooth ride. The economy has seen volatility, the market has seen several ups and downs, and…
VEU vs VWO: Which International Vanguard ETF Is a Better Fit for Your Portfolio?
Joey Frenette | Mar 2, 2025

VEU vs VWO: Which International Vanguard ETF Is a Better Fit for Your Portfolio?

While there’s nothing wrong with staying fully invested domestically (investing in America has been a winning bet time and time…
2 Aggressive Growth ETFs That Can Beat the Market
Joey Frenette | Nov 12, 2025

2 Aggressive Growth ETFs That Can Beat the Market

It’s been a good year for growth investors. While volatility has taken an upward turn in the past week, with…
SCHG vs. QQQ: Which Growth ETF Offers More Upside Today?
Joey Frenette | Jan 21, 2025

SCHG vs. QQQ: Which Growth ETF Offers More Upside Today?

Investors face some tough options for the new year, as the S&P 500 pulls back mildly while the growth-, tech-…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 7,624,973
+$11.42
+5.85%
$206.63
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 26,370,062
+$12.27
+5.18%
$249.22
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,054,015
+$23.35
+4.18%
$581.52
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 1,833,293
+$6.92
+3.94%
$182.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 28,761,025
+$0.82
+3.68%
$22.96

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 13,317,227
-$2.06
4.23%
$46.58
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 698,028
-$2.32
3.70%
$60.40
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 13,932,296
-$2.15
3.29%
$63.18
Xylem
XYL Vol: 1,093,417
-$4.30
2.92%
$142.97
Nike
NKE Vol: 10,035,973
-$1.91
2.89%
$64.12