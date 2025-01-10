I'm looking to travel often and take advantage of credit card bonuses so that I can travel more often - where should I look?

There are ample travel credit cards out there that frequent travelers should check out to maximize bang for their buck. Undoubtedly, there are some pretty generous travel point bonus offers out there to incentivize consumers to sign up. But one must look beyond just the promotional offers if they’re thinking about getting another credit card.

At the end of the day, one has to ask themselves if the travel point returns per dollar spent are good enough. Like it or not, the generous promotions that draw in the registers will not last. What you will end up with is a rewards program that may or may not be as competitive once the promo is gone, and you’re left wondering if you should keep the card for the long haul or axe it a short time afterward.

Given the negative impact on one’s credit score, applying for a credit card just to get the promo bonuses is often a bad idea. In any case, frequent travelers who can score the optimal credit cards may very well be able to maximize their “return” while also enjoying a wide slate of unique and interesting travel perks. Undoubtedly, those exclusive lounges at the airport are pretty sought-after among younger crowds (think those in the Millennial and Gen Z cohorts).

Key Points Going on the hunt for a new credit card can be overwhelming. Focusing on cards that go beyond attractive promo bonuses seems wise.

Know what you’re looking for before you apply to get that new credit card. Look beyond the bonus!

Such luxurious experiences, which may or may not include a buffet, can really redefine what it’s like to travel. Undoubtedly, some folks pay pretty handsome prices for admission into these airport lounges. And with some credit cards out there offering access, travelers should consider how much they would value such a perk. Indeed, many firms seem inclined to “raise the bar” on what it takes to access such lounges to decrease overcrowding. If there are too many folks in the lounge, the experience becomes watered down and perhaps no longer worth the price of admission.

In any case, before even thinking about applying for a new travel credit card, one must formulate a list of travel perks (think lounges, priority boarding, discounts on hotels, or anything else that’d enhance the travel experience) that they value most.

Afterward, look for a solid rewards system (think ones that don’t devalue their points over time) that would entice you to keep holding onto a card well after the bonus period is over. Undoubtedly, it can sound quite absurd to hear of any sort of inflation on travel rewards.

It can be tough to keep track of, so that’s why it’s important for those hunting for a new credit card to ensure the rewards points will hold their value over time. The last thing you want is for the purchasing power of your points to decay in the years you’ve saved up enough to fund your dream trip!

Finally, looking for the most attractive bonuses should be the “tiebreaker” of sorts as you narrow down the list and finally select the travel credit card that’s right for you.

The bottom line

Indeed, having the right travel credit card can really help one cut down on travel expenditures while taking advantage of various exclusive perks to further improve the overall experience. Of course, credit card hacking or churning can take a bit of time and effort.

As such, putting in the homework well beforehand is advisable. The last thing you want is a credit card with a less-appealing rewards structure that you won’t use but will cost you a great deal in annual fees. If you’re looking for a place to get started, consider checking out our sponsor, which lists some solid credit card options. (Sponsored)

