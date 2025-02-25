What are the best cash back credit cards for the military? I use the AMEX platinum today. Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

There are plenty of premium credit card options for active military members. In this piece, we’ll check in with a Reddit user who took to the r/MilitaryFinance subreddit in search of alternative offerings on the market that may have better cash-back rewards. Undoubtedly, getting cash back to put to one’s monthly bill is so quick and easy, especially for those who desire simplicity over potential return on amounts spent. Who wants to have to deal with points, especially the ones that are subject to expiry or devaluation?

In any case, the serving Reddit user notes that they do not eat out at restaurants all too often and want something better focused towards cash back on groceries and gas. They’re currently using an American Express (NYSE:AXP), or AMEX, Platinum card but have heard good things about the AMEX Blue Cash Preferred and Chase Sapphire.

Key Points Military members should make the most of waiver credit card fees.

AMEX Platinum is great for travel, while the Blue Cash Preferred shines in cash back from grocery purchases.

The AMEX Platinum is arguably the “best” card for those in the military

For military members who travel a lot, the AMEX Platinum card seems to be the platinum standard. It offers a very generous 5x multiplier on flights and prepaid hotels. For someone who’s abroad a lot, it’s a must-have card, especially for those who have the hefty annual fee ($695) waived because they’re actively serving in the military.

Given that AMEX points don’t expire and their value can be stretched when used for travel purposes, I’d be inclined to stick with the card while also considering adding an Amex Cash Back Preferred, AMEX Gold, or the Chase Sapphire. Undoubtedly, it appears that the Reddit poster has already done quite a bit of research prior to posting!

While I don’t think the individual could do wrong by going for the incredibly popular AMEX Gold, Chase Sapphire, or Blue Cash Preferred alongside their Platinum card, I do think that one stands out head and shoulders above the rest for someone who wants a bigger cash return from their weekly grocery hauls.

AMEX Blue Cash Preferred: A fantastic option for getting cash back on groceries

Our grocery bills have gotten incredibly expensive after all the inflation we’ve lived through. With inflation creeping up to 3% again, perhaps there’s a high risk that grocery bills soar further in the coming years. With that in mind, a card that offers cash back on groceries seems like a must to help shield from the heavy gut punch that inflation tends to deal to our wallets.

The AMEX Blue Cash Preferred card has one of the most generous cash-back rewards rates (currently at 6%) for those who shop at eligible U.S. supermarkets. The 6% cash back also applies to U.S. streaming services while offering 3% cash back on transit and gas. If you drive a lot and have a huge family to feed, it’s tough to top the 6% cash-back return.

Indeed, AMEX tends to have rewards and perks that most other credit card firms struggle to keep up with. So, if there’s a generous welcome bonus currently, the card may be worth consideration if one’s credit score is in good standing. At the time of writing, AMEX is offering $250 back after $3,000 is spent in the first six months — a fairly decent offer for those on the fence.

Do note, though, that AMEX cards are no longer accepted at Costco. So, if you’re a loyal Costco goer who always buys in bulk, the card may not be the right fit for you. If you’re not a Costco member because you don’t buy in bulk and can’t justify the monthly membership fee, the AMEX Blue Cash Preferred could be the one.

The bottom line

The AMEX Platinum and Blue Cash Preferred stands out as a solid one-two combo.

For travel and leisure, one ought to swipe their Platinum card. For groceries, gas, and streaming, the Blue Cash Preferred is the way to go for the 6% cash back, which is pretty much unrivaled. So, if you’re looking to fight back against inflation, perhaps having the right cards is the way to go, whether you’re an active military member who can get the annual fee waived or a civilian who’ll have to pay up every year.

