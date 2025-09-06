I Just Got Approved for Citi Strata Elite But Everyone Hates It fizkes / Shutterstock.com

With every launch of a new credit card, there is an immediate swell of news that comes with the different perks and benefits. We’re in a bit of a world right now where most credit cards feel the same, so everyone is looking for something different, and the hope was that the Citi Strata Elite was the next “it” card.

Key Points Sometimes, what seems like a great idea on paper can be a real headache in real life.

This Redditor learned this the hard way by getting a new Citibank card and then dealing with awful customer service.

Credit Card users should absolutely try to stick to issuers that have excellent customer service reputations.

Launching on July 28, 2025, to a lot of fanfare, the Citi Strata Elite instantly raised eyebrows over on r/CreditCards. What should have been celebrated on this subreddit and by Citibank quickly turned on its head as customers, like this one, who posted in the same subreddit, realized the card was receiving a lot of hate.

The Citi Strata Elite Goes From Anticipated to Disappointing

At the onset of the launch, the Citi Strata Elite had plenty of anticipation, with an 80,000 bonus point offer and a $595 annual fee that feels well in line with other cards that offer a comparable amount of benefits.

According to the Redditor, they received instant approval on the card with their 760 credit score, even without any existing relationship with Citibank previously. In a unique turn of events, this Redditor not only took advantage of the credit card offer but also received one of the highest limits of any card they currently have. As a result, this individual believes this entire offer was something of a no-brainer to them.

One of the biggest benefits the Redditor saw with this card was the exclusive American Airlines transfer partner, which they felt was missing from their credit card toolset, and it was for this reason they ultimately decided to pull the rip cord and get this card right away. Of course, they wanted to know from other Redditors what they were missing from what, on paper, seems like a great offer. The sad reality is that it took no time at all, 48 hours in fact, to find out exactly why this card is such a disappointment to so many.

Citi Strata Elite Benefits Are Attractive

Although the $595 annual fee may seem high, you can currently earn 80,000 bonus points within the first three months with $4,000 in spending.

On top of the bonus offer, you can get nearly $1,500 in annual value, including a $200 annual splurge credit, another $200 backlane yearly credit, and a $200 annual splurge credit. This $600 in benefits immediately cancels the annual fee, and you also get complimentary access to 1,500 airport lounges around the world.

In addition to the $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit, you also get four annual visits to the American Airlines Admirals Club every year. All of this is to say that on paper, the benefits for the Citi Strata Elite card are pretty great.

Customer Service Is a Downfall

If you take full advantage of the card benefits, the card itself will be pretty great, and for travelers, the 12x spending on hotels and car rentals is among the highest you can get. On top of this, the 3x on every dollar spent at restaurants is also pretty great. However, what this Redditor learned is that Citibank’s customer service is truly awful. This brings us back to the 48-hour timeframe after the Redditor received the card and had to contact Citbank, and had one of the worst customer experiences they have ever had.

Personally, if I were this person, I would advise them to take advantage of credit cards that offer outstanding customer service. It’s for this reason I always recommend the Fidelity credit card and its flat-rate 2% to everyone who asks, because you’d be hard-pressed to find a better group of customer service individuals. The same goes for Discover card, and while these cards don’t have the same travel perks as the Citi Strata Elite, you don’t have the same level of customer service worries as you do with Citibank.

The best advice here is to take advantage of all of the benefits, and if you don’t have to worry about customer service, then you should be okay. If you’re a traveler, especially with American Airlines, this card does have some strong pull, but it’s something to consider that customer service can be a real headache.

