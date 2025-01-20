Since you've retired what's the best present you've bought for yourself? PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

One of the best things about being retired is buying or doing something for yourself that you didn’t do while working. This might be picking up that sports car you’ve always wanted or getting into a new hobby like photography.

Key Points One of retirement’s best aspects is purchasing something you didn’t do while working.

These Redditors have all made some dream purchases, including new cars, homes, and pets.

It’s important not to buy anything unless you have plenty of disposable income.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

This is precisely the question one Redditor wonders with a post in r/retirement. This individual is 71, single, and knows they have a little bit of disposable income. They want to buy something nice, which leads them to question what others have purchased since retiring.

This is a fun read because it provides insight into what brings everyone joy and what people may avoid for a while due to other financial responsibilities.

A Brand New Car

The Reddit comment section unsurprisingly has quite a few people indicating they purchased a “new” car as their big retirement “gift.” I emphasize “new” in quotation marks because some of these vehicles are not “new” in the sense that they have no miles.

In other words, some of these Redditors have purchased their dream vehicles, with one Redditor purchasing his dream with a 1956 Ford Thunderbird. Another individual posted a picture of a fancy BMW motorcycle, which has been a dream of theirs for decades.

Welcome Home

One of the more expensive retirement “gifts” people bought themselves was the home of their dreams. This does require significant disposable income, but retiring means you can downsize and move to a location you’ve always imagined would be home. This could mean a place with nicer weather or where your children have moved, hoping to be close to grandkids one day.

Lots of “Toys”

For a retiree, a “toy” doesn’t mean something from the toy aisle at your local Target but something more along the lines of a toy that you can use. For several Redditors, this has meant taking up guitar lessons by purchasing new guitars. One Redditor even laments that her husband has had to take over an entire room in their home because the guitar collection is growing rapidly.

Another handful of Redditors indicate they have purchased brand-new cameras and taken up photography as a hobby. This isn’t an unusual retirement act, and photographing wildlife can be something you can do peacefully while enjoying the outdoors.

Travel Experiences

There’s a giant difference between traveling with family while working and vacationing as a retiree. One vacation demands an itinerary, complete with things to occupy kids nonstop. However, as a retiree, many Reddit comments included mentions of dream vacations, including one 51-day cruise and a six-week trip to Spain.

One Redditor even bought the Frontier Go-Wild pass, which allows you to purchase an unsold seat the airline has available for just $15. This enabled them to take 22 flights in 2024, and they have already started in 2025 by traveling around the US.

Language Courses

A surprising number of Redditors indicated they have purchased software or begun taking in-person classes to learn a new language. Greek, Spanish, and French were just a few of the languages mentioned in the Reddit thread.

This is undoubtedly a great and enjoyable way to spend your free time. Not only will this keep you occupied, but it’s a great excuse to plan a trip to a destination where you can truly test your new language skills.

Man’s Best Friend

Unfortunately, the hustle and bustle of everyday life while working might mean there isn’t time for everyone to have a dog or pet. However, when you are retired and things slow down, bringing a new pet into the home is a great way to add a new companion.

Several Redditors posted pictures of their new best friends, including one beautiful Goldendoodle. Another Redditor brought a cattle dog puppy home, while others indicated they just looked forward to having a new best friend.

Retirement Gift Guidance

All of the gifts mentioned in this Reddit thread are fantastic, but keeping your spending in check is important. Purchasing a new car or home is a large purchase, and you should only do it if you are 110% positive you have the right amount of disposable income.

As income slows down during your retirement, you want to ensure you have money saved for unforeseen expenses, like medical emergencies. However, as long as you are planning appropriately, preferably with a financial advisor, by all means, treat yourself!

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.