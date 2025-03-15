I'm 40 with an $18 million net worth but will probably die young - should I just go ahead and retire? pawelkot / Shutterstock.com

The Fat FIRE Reddit group has more than 400,000 members and plenty of lurkers, including someone who recently shared this post. A long-time lurker shared that he is a 40-year-old who is married with one kid. The couple earns $500k per ear and has an $18 million net worth. There’s also the possibility of an 8-figure inheritance from his parents.

However, the Redditor faces an obstacle that has weighed heavily on his mind. Not all of his family members have lived very long, and that makes him want to take the FIRE route early as a 40-year-old. I will share my thoughts, but it is good to speak with a financial advisor if you can.

Key Points A Redditor has a $18 million net worth and lives in an MCOL area.

He’s thinking about retiring and has put himself in a good position to do so.

Finances Aren’t an Issue

Milkov Vladislav / Shutterstock.com

If the Redditor wants to retire right now, finances won’t get in the way. The family spends $110k-$130k per year in an MCOL area. The $18 million net worth does not include their primary residence, and you only need a 0.72% withdrawal rate to end up with $130k each year.

While stocks can increase long-term returns and minimize their tax burden, the couple only needs to put their money into a high-yield savings account to retire. The current plan is for the father to retire after the kid starts elementary school. This decision will allow the father to be more present, which can help with the child’s development.

Improve Your Health Now

Tetiana Istomina / Moment via Getty Images

The Redditor mentioned in the post that he will ramp up his health habits. He intends to exercise more, improve his sleep behaviors, and have a better diet. Luckily, he said that he is working on improving his health now while stating that there is no time like the present.

Health is one of the things that you shouldn’t put off until retirement. It takes extra time to exercise, create a diet plan, and speak with health experts. However, the time you commit to this area can result in a smoother retirement. The Redditor may feel more inclined to focus on health after seeing family members pass away recently.

Figuring Out What to Do in Retirement

fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

Although the Redditor has enough money to retire, he isn’t sure what to do when he retires. This issue catches many retirees off guard, especially after the honeymoon year.

Retirement gives you the opportunity to focus on hobbies, and the Redditor mentioned learning the piano and guitar. The Redditor can also look for a music club to meet with others who play the piano and guitar. Inserting yourself into social circles can replace the lost camaraderie of an in-person workforce.

If you aren’t sure what you can do when you retire, start by thinking about your past hobbies. Retirement gives you the opportunity to further explore them. You can also write a list of skills you want to learn and set personal goals. That way, you’ll look forward to what you can do in retirement instead of only viewing retirement as an escape from work.

