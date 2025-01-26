I just reached $1 million in my portfolio - are there any worthwhile investments that I now have access to? fizkes / Shutterstock.com

While there is no magic number in terms of hitting financial access as an investor, the $1 million mark is undoubtedly something many investors strive for. The hope is that at this level, you can take advantage of greater investment opportunities to grow this money more rapidly.

Key Points This Redditor is very excited about reaching a net worth of $1 million.

At this stage, they can call themselves an “accredited investor.”

The hope is that reaching this net worth unlocks better investment opportunities.

This is precisely the question one Redditor asks in a post in r/HENRYFfinance, in which they just saw his portfolio hit the “magic” $1 million. They believe they are now qualified to be called an “accredited investor” and are wondering what new investment opportunities are now available.

Even though the Redditor might love the idea of being able to call themselves an “accredited investor,” most Reddit comments in response shrug it off as meaningless, which probably isn’t what this poster wanted to hear or read.

The “Accredited Investor”

To be called an “accredited investor,” you must have a net worth of over $1 million (not including a residence) or have earned over $200,000 annually for the past two years. This Redditor is excited to have hit this milestone and wants to know what doors are now open for them.

Outside of overall net worth, we don’t know much about their story, at least how long it took to reach this mark, their annual income, their potential FIRE goals, or anything beyond that.

They are actively exploring the opportunities that might be open to understand what new investment solutions are available. A concern still exists that any “good stuff” may still be restricted based on liquid minimums like $250,000, which he says are still out of reach.

The bottom line is that he is worried about avoiding any bad scams, wants to proceed cautiously, and hopes that his fellow Redditors can provide the right level of guidance.

The Reddit Guidance

Ultimately, it’s pretty overwhelming based on the comments in the Reddit post in that there isn’t much in the way that the Redditor should be actively trying to take advantage of.

On the contrary, most of the comments from fellow Redditors indicate that he’s likely precisely where he needs to be and that the door to substantial private funds doesn’t open until he’s closer to the $10 million market.

The big question may be around a potential opportunity with a Capital Investment firm, but the feedback from the Reddit thread is that this is also unlikely. There are plenty of alarm bells around “vulture capital firms” that will happily take money from the Redditor. Still, there is a strong likelihood they won’t outperform anything else the Redditor can do on his own.

Notably, there are comments from other accredited investors who have tried to move into diverse investment opportunities like Bitcoin or real estate syndication only to pull back. The best feedback continues to focus on sticking to a diversified group of ETFs and ensuring you have diverse investments across different sectors.

The only caveat is when some Redditors push the original poster to consider real estate syndication. For every person in the Reddit thread who says they wouldn’t do it again, an equal number of Redditors say it has provided substantial returns.

The Bottom Line

For this Redditor, the excitement over hitting the $1 million mark for net worth is something to celebrate. Unfortunately, the idea that many exclusive clubs are suddenly opening their doors where he can double or triple his money doesn’t exist.

If anything, the risk profile goes up because you want to try and accelerate your returns, which means you are investing more, only to potentially lose everything if these returns go belly up.

The best advice here is to stick with whatever the Redditor has done to get to this point, although he can exercise caution and at least explore the real estate syndication idea.

