I Need A New Credit Card But Don't Want to Juggle Too Many. What Is My Next Move? Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

It should go without saying that the credit card is arguably your wallet’s best friend if you can keep your spending in check. If you can, having a credit card should give you peace of mind that you have spending power to get the things you want, when you want, and hopefully earn some free rewards.

Key Points In the case of this Redditor, there is a desire to maintain credit card simplicity.

The hope is that there might be a better option than the cashback card they already use.

Ultimately, the grass isn’t always greener, and sometimes what you have is everything you need.

Well, one Redditor posting in r/CreditCards expressed concern about the overwhelming number of options. This individual doesn’t want to play a game with two, three, four, or twelve different credit cards but wants to find just one card that gives them the best overall purchase value.

This is a unique question, as the traditional recommendation in r/CreditCards is to have a rewards credit card for everything. It’ll be interesting to see how the Reddit comment section responds.

The Situation

In the case of this Redditor, they are looking to get a new credit card, and as mentioned previously, don’t want to play games with up to 12 cards in their wallet. While this is fair, so is their request to find just one card that will give them the “best value” on “any and all purchases” that can be made with the card.

Ideally, they don’t want to worry about how to spend the cash-back rewards either, as they wish to have the earnings deducted right from their balance. While they admit this is a little lazy, to each their own. Currently, this Redditor has a PNC 2% unlimited cash card, but they are wondering if there is something better out there that is as simple as this card but potentially offers more benefits.

Reddit Responds

In a not-at-all surprising turn, the first few Reddit comments praise the US Bank Altitude Reserve card, which goes against everything the Redditor wants. The card has a $400 annual fee, which should immediately knock it out of contention. The same goes for the American Express Blue Cash Prefered card, which has some great benefits like 6% cashback at supermarkets and streaming services but has a $95 fee.

What this Reddit comment section seemingly forgot right from the start is that the original poster wants simple and easy. For this reason, the PNC card the Redditor already has will be the best choice they can make.

This is the best card possible without any foreign transaction fees, no caps on how you can earn, and no expiration dates to worry about regarding your cash-back rewards. You get 2% cashback on every purchase, plus cell phone protection up to $800 if your cell phone is stolen or damaged. Best of all, you can redeem your cash back directly to your statement, or you can redeem your cash back for gift cards.

Some other choices mentioned in the Reddit thread are the Fidelity unlimited cash back card or the Wells Fargo Active card, but neither offer anything that stands out over the PNC card. In fact, the PNC card provides a higher dollar amount of protection for your cell phone, so it’s a better choice than the vaunted Wells Fargo Active card that Reddit frequently praises.

For someone looking for simplicity and ease, most of the recommendations in this Reddit section are anything but. You have to jump through hoops to maximize your cash back to reach a point where you earn 4.5%, etc. This isn’t what the original poster wants or needs, so they shouldn’t make any changes away from PNC at this time.

The Best Choice

Ultimately, even with all the Reddit feedback swirling through the original poster’s head, the best answer may be a single cash-back card with no special fees or stipulations. While there may not be universal agreement on which cashback card is the best overall, you can see our top picks here: https://247wallst.com/go/qs/cc/cashback

