Is It Actually Realistic To Live Off Dividend Income?

Building an investment portfolio can take many forms, a lesson that both new and experienced investors continually learn. One such method that’s increasingly popular during market ups and downs is to focus heavily on dividend stocks that can provide stable returns during unstable times.

Key Points There is a definite trend to earn passive income solely through dividend investing.

The hope is that you can invest enough to earn significant returns solely through dividend income.

If you invest right, you can make more than enough to retire comfortably.

The entire idea of building a diversified portfolio of such stocks is something that has become increasingly popular. As a result, one Redditor asks such a question in r/dividends on Reddit. Their post is specifically asking fellow Redditors who might be living off dividends, and basically, what their portfolio looks like.

Living Off Dividends

In the case of this Redditor, there is a question of whether or not it’s possible to earn a living solely off dividends. While it’s not specifically stated, it’s fair to assume that this person is retired or nearing retirement, given their mention of living on dividends plus Social Security earnings.

To be fair, it’s not unheard of for people to make a solid amount of money annually with dividend investing. While some people love this idea, others will argue for diversified portfolios. However, it all comes down to how much you want to invest and what kind of return you are looking for.

This said, if you make the right investment decisions, as many commenters in this Reddit post point out, it’s not unheard of to live on dividend income. One Redditor at the very top of the comments indicates that not only do they live off dividend earnings, but they also retired early by doing so. This is the definitive answer the original poster was looking for, so they should know it’s possible.

Another commenter highlights that they are making twice as much in dividend earnings every month as they did with their salary while working. This helps them achieve a 6-7% annual return on their investments, which is more than enough to live on comfortably.

How to Structure a Portfolio

As this Reddit thread highlights, there is a clear opportunity to build a portfolio that generates income through dividends. In fact, you can and should consider a dividend portfolio. However, as part of this portfolio, you should also consider including stocks or ETFs that cover a variety of sectors. The biggest takeaway is to hedge against risk, which means being able to navigate market fluctuations safely.

Depending on your earnings, you may also want to consider reinvesting dividends to help grow your portfolio more quickly. This gives you two options, as you can reinvest any dollar figure over the specified amount you need each month. In other words, let’s say you need $5,000 a month to live comfortably but are earning $7,500 in dividend investments. This would allow you to reinvest the $2,500 back into your portfolio, ensuring that you can grow your principal as you age.

The caveat here is that if you are not yet living off dividends and are still working, you should be investing all of the dividend returns. This would give you as much money as possible to grow your portfolio, with the hope that you can live quite well once you retire.

Speaking of retirement, you want to monitor and adjust your portfolio to maintain your dividend yield. The hope would be that your yield is at least 6-7%, which provides a buffer against potentially relying on the 4% safe withdrawal rate later on. This would provide you with sufficient funds to cover unexpected medical costs, a new roof, and other expenses.

Another consideration is researching dividend companies that have consistently increased their dividend payouts over time. While some companies had to withdraw all dividends in 2008 and 2009, others have continued to grow them. Looking at these companies as investment opportunities is a good idea, as they represent relatively safe investments.

Lastly, look at your financial situation, including your expenses. Whether it’s with a financial advisor or on your own, you should know exactly how much you need to earn to live comfortably. This will help you structure your dividend investments to determine if you can earn what you need, and or allow you to diversify depending on your risk tolerance.

