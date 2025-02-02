I'm 35 and make $250,000 per year - here's what I expect my Social Security check to be when I claim at 70 Canva | ferrantraite from Getty Images Signature and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

Key Points If you’re earning $250,000 now, you may be in line for Social Security’s maximum monthly benefit once you retire.

The actual number will depend on inflation and potential changes to the program.

Ideally, you should aim to have Social Security comprise a portion of your retirement income and save independently.

The closer you are to retirement age, the easier it becomes to estimate your monthly Social Security benefit. That’s because the Social Security Administration takes your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce into account when calculating that number.

If you’re in your 30s, you may be wondering what benefit you’ll get by the time you reach retirement age. The reality is that your future benefit will hinge on factors that include your future earnings and the age you sign up for benefits.

Also, if there’s a lot of time between now and when you retire, Social Security’s rules could change, resulting in a monthly benefit that’s higher or lower than what you might expect it to be. But here’s a snapshot of what to expect.

Projecting your future benefit

If you’re 35 years old earning $250,000, there’s a good chance that if you keep working until age 70 and stay on the same career path, your annual income will match or exceed Social Security’s wage cap each year. That would set you up for the program’s highest possible monthly benefit in 2060, which is when you’d turn 70.

In 2025, Social Security’s maximum monthly benefit is $5,108, which accounts for delaying past full retirement age. The amount of Social Security’s maximum monthly benefit in 35 years, though, will depend on the rate of inflation (plus any new rules that come down the pike if the formula for calculating benefits changes).

Let’s say benefits rise 2% a year between now and when you file at age 70. That 2% level is in line with the Federal Reserve’s annual inflation target. In that case, it would put your monthly benefit at age 70 at about $10,215.

However, inflation could trend higher. At a rate of 3%, your monthly Social Security benefit at 70 would be around $14,373. And at 4% inflation per year, you’re looking at $20,156.

Without a crystal ball, it’s impossible to predict how inflation will trend in the next three and a half decades, though. And before you get too excited about these large numbers, remember that a monthly benefit of $5,108 today won’t have nearly the same buying power in the future.

In fact, if you end up with Social Security’s maximum monthly benefit in 35 years, and that number ends up being $10,215 from our first scenario, you should expect it to offer you the equivalent buying power of $5,108 today.

Don’t just rely on Social Security

You may be anticipating a very generous monthly payday from Social Security. But it’s important to save well for retirement so you’re not too dependent on those monthly checks to make ends meet.

Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income if you’re an average earner. And if you’re someone with a $250,000 salary, it means you’re an above-average earner, and that Social Security will give you even less replacement income down the line. So it’s important to save on your own to avoid a major financial shortfall once your career comes to an end.

However, if you’re pulling in $250,000 a year, it means you probably have a reasonable opportunity to bank some savings. And if you invest that money wisely, you could end up with a few million dollars come retirement which, combined with your Social Security checks, might make for a pretty sweet income.