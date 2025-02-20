Do You Know 2025's Maximum Social Security Check? See How Much Some Older Americans Are Banking Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The maximum monthly Social Security check is $5,108 in 2025.

Very few retirees receive such large checks as you must earn a lot of money over 35 years.

Since these checks are only available to high earners, they likely are not enough to live on.

The average Social Security benefit in 2025 is $1,976, which is not a lot of money for retirees to receive. Some older Americans are receiving a whole lot more than this average number though. In fact, a small number of the country’s highest-earning retirees are getting checks that are worth more than double the average benefit.

So, just how much money is Social Security sending out? The amount is probably going to surprise you!

This is the maximum 2025 Social Security check

The maximum amount Social Security is sending to any retiree in 2025 is $5,108 per month. That is a very substantial benefit that would provide an annual Social Security income of $61,296 per year. Of course, not many retirees are getting so much money. There are two very specific — and very difficult — things that you would need to do if you want to max out your Social Security checks.

The first thing you would need to do is have the highest average wage possible. That’s because Social Security calculates benefits based on average indexed monthly earnings (AIME). AIME is determined by adjusting your wages over the course of your 35 highest earning years, then calculating the average monthly earnings you had during that time. You then receive benefits equal to a set percent of your average wage.

Now, since there’s theoretically no limit to earnings, it may seem weird that there even is a maximum benefit. After all, the average monthly wage of a billionaire would produce benefits that are much higher than $5,108 per month. But, Social Security caps the amount of wages you are taxed on, and you only get credit for wages up to that cap when your benefit is calculated. In 2025, the maximum income you get credit for (and get taxed on) is $176,100.

For someone to have the maximum average wage, and thus the maximum benefit of $5,108 per month, they would need to have earned the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $176,000 for at least 35 years. Since that is really difficult, it’s easy to see why so few people get the max benefit.

On top of that, hitting this earning target only gives you the maximum standard benefit, which is lower than $5,108. To truly max out your benefits, you need to wait until 70 to start Social Security checks so you can also max out your delayed retirement credits (these are earned when you delay the start of your payments until after full retirement age). Since claiming until 70 means that you either have to work that long or support yourself without Social Security income for a number of years, this is also difficult.

The maximum benefit may still not be enough to live on

For those who don’t get a $5,108 monthly Social Security check, receiving such a large payment may seem like it would set you up for a secure retirement. Remember, though, that these benefits are going to people who are used to making $176,00 or more each year. The reality is that trying to live off Social Security alone would be a huge pay cut and probably lead to big lifestyle changes.

The truth is that no one can or should try to live off Social Security benefits alone as these benefits are only intended to replace 40% of pre-retirement earnings. They actually replace less for higher earners, in part because higher earners may have wages they didn’t get credit for and in part because the Social Security benefits formula is progressive and reduces a smaller percentage of average wages as you get older.

Social Security supplements your income from savings and, whether you made a lot or made a little, you need to figure out how much total income you need as a retiree and make sure that you have enough investment income to combine with Social Security to provide that target number. Don’t assume a big Social Security check is good enough because you’ll be sorely disappointed when you struggle to make ends meet.

