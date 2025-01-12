This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2025 Canva | Rido and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

Key Points from 24/7 Wall St.: The maximum Social Security check in 2025 is $5,108.

There’s a maximum check because there is a cap on how much income is used to calculate benefits.

You must earn the maximum taxable earnings and delay claiming benefits until 70 to be eligible for the largest check.

Social Security is one of the most important income sources for retirees. Most people qualify for retirement benefits as long as they worked long enough, and the benefits are both protected from the impact of inflation and guaranteed to last until your death. This makes them a reliable, steady source of money for seniors.

However, while Social Security is a crucial source of retirement funds, it does not necessarily provide that much income. And there’s also a cap on the amount you can get from Social Security, no matter how much money you earn.

So, how much is the biggest Social Security check any retiree can receive in 2025? Let’s find out.

Here’s the largest Social Security check going out this year

In 2025, the absolute maximum Social Security check totals $5,108.

This is significantly more money than the average senior gets. The average monthly benefit among all retired workers is $1,976 this year. That means the max payment of $5,108 is more than double what the typical retiree is paid.

For those receiving $5,108, though, those big payments likely won’t come close to covering their financial needs. That’s because only the highest earners in the country get this payment — and it will provide benefits that are well below the amount they earned during their career.

Why is there a maximum benefit, and why isn’t it enough?

Social Security benefits are, for most people, designed to replace about 40% of average wages. Since some people earn millions of dollars per year, it’s clear the maximum benefit doesn’t come close to replacing 40% of their earnings.

That’s one reason it can seem confusing that there even is a maximum benefit. After all, checks are based on what you pay into the system, so why is there a cap on the amount? It’s all because high earners don’t get credit for all the money they earn and they don’t pay Social Security tax on every dollar of income.

The Social Security Administration sets something called a wage base limit every year. This is the maximum amount of money workers pay Social Security taxes on. Any dollars earned above the wage base limit aren’t counted in calculating Social Security benefits. In 2025, the wage base limit is $176,100, up from $168,600 the prior year. This limit is adjusted to account for wage growth, so it’s always the inflation-adjusted amount of this amount.

Since there’s a maximum taxable income, this leads to the existence of a maximum Social Security check. To get it, you need to:

Earn at least the wage base limit for the entire 35 years included in the benefits formula.

Delay claiming Social Security until 70.

Doing the first step means you have the highest possible average wage allowed in Social Security’s system, thus leading to the highest standard benefit. Doing the second allows you to increase that standard benefit as much as you can since your benefits increase for each month you wait to claim until 70.

Most people don’t get this maximum benefit. Those who do, however, do so because they earned at least the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $176,100 every year for at least 35 years. They may have earned much more. A Social Security benefit of $61,296 per year would be a huge pay cut for them.

So, even those who get the highest checks available still can’t live on Social Security alone and likely need plenty of savings to supplement their benefits and maintain the lifestyle they’ve become used to during their working life.