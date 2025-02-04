Going Back to Work After Retiring? Here’s How It Affects Social Security and 401(k)s Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

Some retirees find themselves going back to work. Rising financial costs force some people back to work, while others still want to be a part of a work community. Working also provides a sense of purpose for many people, so retirement may not be as attractive after the first year honeymoon.

However, returning to work will affect some of the income sources that retirees use the most. Social Security benefits and 401(k) withdrawals are both impacted by a return to work. Here’s what you should know about going back to work after retiring.

Key Points Returning to work after retirement can impact your Social Security and 401(k).

It’s important to assess how your finances will change before making any adjustments to your investment strategy.

Potential Social Security Reductions

If you return to work before reaching the full retirement age and earn more than the yearly limit set up by Social Security, you can end up with reduced Social Security benefits while you work. This rule does not apply if you are already older than the full retirement age.

You may also face a higher tax bill since Social Security benefits are currently taxed as ordinary income. A part-time job can bring you to a higher tax bracket. It’s a good idea to check your highest tax bracket and see how close you are to the next level.

Contributing to Retirement Accounts in the Workforce

You can contribute to an IRA if you have any earned income (Social Security does not work). A part-time job or even asmall side hustle makes you eligible to contribute to one of these accounts.

However, if you work with a company that offers employer-sponsored retirement accounts, you can contribute to your 401(k) plan again. This plan has higher contribution limits than IRAs, and you will also qualify for catch-up contributions.

Contributing to a retirement account will reduce your tax burden. High-earners may still benefit from a traditional retirement account. However, you may benefit more from a Roth account at this point. You won’t defer taxes, but anywithdrawals and capital gains are tax-free. Furthermore, a Roth retirement account is much better to pass on to your heirs than a traditional retirement account.

Adjusting Your Investment Strategy

Many retirees opt for more defensive investments and use something like the 4% withdrawal rule to cover their living expenses. However, the dynamic may shift if you go back to work.

Returning workers may make enough money to cover their living expenses without tapping into their retirement accounts. If wages and Social Security benefits are enough to keep up with living expenses, some returning retirees may want to move more of their assets into growth investments. It’s easier to inch up your risk tolerance if you generate enough money from your paycheck, and the potential for higher annualized returns can help you grow your nest egg faster.

Then, when you retire again, you will have more funds in your retirement account. The second retirement may prompt some portfolio shuffling into low-volatility ETFs, but it’s good for returning workers to assess if their investment strategies are still applicable.

Juggling Part-Time Work with Retirement Activities

Taking on a part-time job won’t give you as much time for retirement activities. However, work can keep you active and offer a sense of purpose. Balancing the two will be easier than navigating retirement activities with a full-time job, so many people have experience in this area.

Some jobs let you decide which shifts to work, so you could theoretically take 3 to 4 days off per week. You can also take some paid off days to go on vacations and spend time with family and friends. It’s good for retirees to remember that they did the hard work for decades to put them in their current positions. Returning to work can present you with less stress than a full-time job while giving you the opportunity to grow your savings.

How to Optimize Your Financial Success When Re-Entering the Workforce

You don’t have to do many things differently to be financially successful when re-entering the workforce. Not giving into lifestyle creep and staying below your means will help you build your nest egg at a point when most people are making withdrawals.

Traditional retirement account contributions will minimize your tax burden by deferring your expenses. However, older people may want to consider Roth accounts to avoid any taxation on future gains and give their heirs a tax-free account that they can hold for up to 10 years after they receive it.

Setting clear financial goals can inspire you to save extra money and be more prudent along the journey.