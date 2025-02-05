My Husband Is Accusing Me of Financial Infidelity Even Though We Both Are High Earners and Make the Same Amount of Money Kameleon007 / Getty Images

Key Points Financial infidelity can be a serious issue in a marriage.

It happens when one or both people in a couple are dishonest about their finances.

A Reddit poster was accused of financial infidelity, but it turns out that there were bigger issues in her marriage.

A Reddit user said her husband accused her of financial infidelity based on her spending — despite the fact that she and her husband are both high earners and they had a financial arrangement that she lived up to. His behavior was a big red flag, and subsequent updates showed that there were deeper issues beyond just questions of how she spent her money.

Here’s what happened to the original poster (OP), along with some details about how money conflicts can derail a relationship.

An accusation of financial infidelity was a sign of a bigger problem

The OP explained the circumstances about why her husband accused her of financial infidelity and it’s clear that his claims were suspicious from the start.

She said she and her husband were both high earners, each making around $200,000 per year. They own their home free and clear, they have no other debts, and they save close to half of their income. They keep most of their finances together, but they each allocate $1,500 per month plus bonuses and side hustle money to separate fun accounts they can each spend however they want.

The OP’s husband usually spends his fun money on hobbies, like golf, while the OP doesn’t have costly hobbies so she typically saves a good amount of hers. Since she had a lot saved up, when she got back into gaming, she spent $5,000 on a nice gaming computer, a good desk, and a chair. Unfortunately, she said her husband “blew up” and accused her of financial infidelity do to these purchases even though she only spent the money that was saved in her separate account — which she thought was the agreed-upon rule.

She and her husband ended up getting into a broader fight about the nature of their relationship, with her husband insisting that she alter some of her other behaviors by doing more around the house because she’s not on the “executive” track at work.

Ultimately, after some back and forth, however, it came out that her husband was having an affair with someone he met at work and the couple ended up separating.

In this particular case, the strange money behavior was just an excuse or justification for her husband’s own bad behavior. This can sometimes be the case. If a couple usually shares finances very well, but one person starts picking fights out of the blue or questioning spending, this could be a sign of a deeper issue in the relationship.

Financial infidelity can be a real problem

In the OP’s case here, something deeper was going on that prompted the financial fight. In many cases, however, money itself is a source of conflict — and in those circumstances when financial infidelity does occur, it can undermine trust in a marriage.

Financial infidelity is usually defined as any kind of dishonesty about money, whether that’s hiding purchases, not being honest about debt, or hiding assets and income from your spouse or partner. It’s motivated by a lot of different issues, including guilt and differing financial habits.

Couples don’t want to fall into the habit of lying about money matters, even if it’s something as small as not sharing the truth about how much items cost. Instead, it’s important for spouses to get in the habit of having open money conversations from the start. This means getting on the same page about goals, being able to share ideas and opinions without judgment, and allocating some money for each person to spend as they wish.

If couples can cultivate the habit of talking about money and working together toward joint objectives, this can hopefully help eliminate the deception and conflict surrounding finances that can cause so many arguments. Of course, if a situation like the OP’s arises where one spouse starts financial arguments to hide bigger issues, being able to talk about money won’t fix that — but, outside of these unusual circumstances, fostering these good habits from the start can avoid a lot of heartache along the way.

