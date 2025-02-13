I'm 28 and work for the city doing permits. I make good money at $72k a year, but feel stuck fizkes / Shutterstock.com

No matter what stage of life you’re in, it’s easy to feel “stuck,” like there’s something you’re missing out on. That may be what one young woman was experiencing when she reached out to the Reddit community for advice.

Key Points A high salary doesn’t stretch as far as you might hope in a high-cost-of-living area.

You’re never too old to pursue your professional goals as long as you have the energy and ambition.

It’s okay to implement money-saving strategies as you work toward your goals.

A 28-year-old explained that she’s a permit coordinator for her city but lacks a college degree or any certifications. She desperately wishes she could further her education, but circumstances prevent her from doing so. She lives alone in a city with a high cost of living and, despite earning nearly $73,000 annually, spends half her monthly income on rent.

She asked other Reddit users if they could suggest any “quick certifications that could enable me to secure part-time employment, preferably remotely.”

More going on for her than she might realize

The original poster is clearly a go-getter. Despite having no degree, she secured a stable and well-paid job before she was 30. And yet, she remains hungry for more (another sign of her ambition).

Many of the responses to her query commented on how impressed they were with her current salary, and they’re not wrong. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in the fourth quarter of 2024, the median annual earnings of the nation’s 120.3 million full-time workers was $61,984. Our 28-year-old Reddit poster already earns more than $10,000 over that median income.

Among full-time workers aged 25 and over without a college degree, the median annual income falls to roughly $50,800 – a full $22,000 less than the permit coordinator earns.

A matter of perspective

Given that half of the original poster’s salary goes toward rent in her high-cost-of-living city, it’s natural that she feels she’s not getting ahead. While there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution, it’s possible that the poster can improve her situation by adopting several of the following strategies.

Lighten the financial load – and redirect that money

There are steps our friend can take to improve her budget without sacrificing her quality of life. For example, she might:

Seek a roommate to split the rent cost.

If she doesn’t want a roommate, consider moving into a less expensive home.

If she lives in a home with a garage, basement, driveway, or attic, look into renting space to people who need room to store their stuff. Sites like Peerspace, Storefront, and Neighbor are designed to connect those with space with those willing to pay to use it.

Consider a part-time work-from-home opportunity to earn the money she needs to further her education.

Ensure she’s investing in all aspects of her future

Once she’s managed to ease her financial burden, make sure she’s looking out for her future self by:

Investing in her employer’s retirement program. At age 28, investing in her employer’s retirement program gives her ample time to watch compound interest work magic with her account balance. If she’s worried that she can’t invest much now, at least contribute enough to receive matching contributions from her employer. For example, if her employer matches 3% of retirement contributions, she contributes at least 3%. If she opts for a retirement contribution that’s contributed pre-tax, she won’t pay taxes on the money until she begins withdrawing it in retirement. That means if she contributes 3% of $73,000, she invests $2,190 in her future. If her company matches 3%, she ends the year with $4,380. Better yet, if her retirement account earns an average annual return of 7%, she’ll have nearly $414,000 in the account in 30 years when she’s 58 — and that’s if she never increases her monthly contribution.

Speak with her employer

As someone who’s managed to land a solid job, chances are her employer thinks highly of her. Why not speak with her boss or human resources to learn if she can participate in any employer-sponsored education programs? For example, there may be opportunities to attend state or national conferences to learn from other people working in positions similar to her own. Her employer may also pay for all or part of a certification program to enhance her skill set.

The truth is not all 28-year-olds realize how young they are. This young woman is already building an impressive resume. She has time to slowly put away the money she’ll need to fulfill bigger dreams, and she has time to gain the education she longs for. It’s not an all-or-nothing situation. She can continue working in a job that pays the bills while building her resume. At the same time, she can pursue courses and certifications she’s interested in, whether that’s in person or online.

