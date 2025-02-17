Boomers Need to Start Moving Their Money to HYSAs Before Things Implode chaylek / Shutterstock.com

Stocks are approaching all-time highs, while crypto has rebounded over the past year. While it’s possible that these assets continue to grow, boomers who are looking toward retirement may want to de-risk their portfolios. A high-yield savings account is one of the best ways to do that.

Yields have gotten more competitive in recent years due to historic rate hikes. It’s now feasible to find high-yield savings accounts that generate 4.00% APY for their account holders. Here’s why boomers may want to consider putting some of their funds into a high-yield savings account.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Record-high stock prices and a crypto rebound may warrant some caution.

A high yield savings account can help boomers preserve wealth.

Overvalued Assets Can Be Hit Hard by Any Economic Uncertainty

We live in uncertain times that can lead to assets losing value. While overvalued assets can quickly drop by 10%-20%, a high-yield savings account remains stable.

While young investors can weather the downturns, older investors who are approaching retirement don’t have as much flexibility. As people get older, the focus usually shifts from wealth accumulation to preserving what you have. Savings accounts reduce your vulnerability to market corrections, and you can reduce your risk entirely by selling your assets and moving them all into your bank account.

Steady Cash Flow Can Cover Various Expenses

While a 4.00% APY won’t do much for a $100 balance, that high interest rate becomes more significant for people who have saved a lot of money. Retirees who want to live on their portfolios may only need a savings account to follow the 4% withdrawal rule. They can live off the interest from these accounts and receive steady payouts.

Boomers who are still working can opt to reinvest their interest into their savings accounts.

Less Volatility and Stress

While moving capital from stocks to a high-yield savings account can result in opportunity cost, you won’t be as stressed about your finances. Some investors panic after sharp dips in their assets. These individuals tend to buy high and sell low, and that’s a recipe for long-term losses.

You don’t have to worry about your balance fluctuating in a high-yield savings account. Some investors still lose money in a bull market because they rush to sell their assets when any hint of a storm is on the horizon.

Accessibility

Another major benefit of a high-yield savings account is the accessibility of your cash. It isn’t locked away in a CD that matures in a few years. While you can withdraw funds from a CD at any time, you may incur a penalty fee for doing so.

Other assets like real estate can generate wealth, but their low liquidity means you can be holding onto a property for multiple months as it’s losing value.

Get 3.80% APY and a $300 Bonus

Consumers who want the highest yields shouldn’t look at traditional banks. Narrowing your focus to online banks can result in higher yields since these banks have lower overhead costs. Online banks don’t have to pay for real estate, and they can employ fewer workers while delivering the same results as traditional banks.

That’s why SoFi is one of the top banks for people who want high-yield savings accounts. You can open a bank account with SoFi to receive a 3.80% APY and a $300 welcome bonus. SoFi has additional financial products that can help you save money and build wealth in other ways as well.

