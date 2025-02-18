Social Security Benefits Did Something This Year They Never Have Before Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

This year marked a big change for Social Security benefits. Payments from the Social Security Administration hit a milestone they never have before — and it’s both good news and bad news for seniors.

Key Points Social Security benefits checks will top $5K for the first time ever.

This is the highest possible benefit available to retirees.

An increase in benefits means more seniors will end up being taxed on Social Security income.

Here’s what happened this year, along with some details on what the change means for retirees.

Social Security checks did this for the first time in 2025

In 2025, for the first time ever, the Social Security Administration sent out benefit checks to some retirees that topped $5,000. Specifically, the highest possible payment going out to retirees this year totals $5,108.

The fact benefits have crossed the $5,000 threshold is a big deal, because Social Security has never sent out such large payments until now. In fact, in 2024, the maximum possible benefit a senior could receive was $4,873 per month. That was $235 lower than the maximum amount seniors are eligible for today.

Retirement benefit checks finally broke through the $5K barrier because the maximum benefit increases in most years. This happens because wages and prices go up over time. People make more money over time, and since Social Security benefits are based on average wages, benefits increase because people retire with higher average wages than in the past. Plus, periodic Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits in most years because otherwise, benefits would lose buying power due to inflation. If benefits did not naturally increase over time, eventually seniors would be able to buy very little with their Social Security checks.

Of course, very few people receive the maximum benefit. Retirees who get $5,108 per month would have had to have earned the highest possible wages subject to Social Security tax for a full 35-year period and would have had to wait to claim Social Security benefits until age 70 so they could max out the delayed retirement credits that late filers are entitled to.

Still, the maximum benefit amount was not the only Social Security payment that increased last year. All retirees saw their benefit amounts go up in 2025 — which benefits seniors because they have more money coming from Social Security, but which can also be bad news for retirees in some ways too.

Why a big increase in Social Security benefits is a good news/ bad news situation

A bigger Social Security benefit is definitely good news since retirees get more money. Obviously, no one is going to be upset about having a higher retirement check.

However, there are actually a few downsides. One issue is that the threshold at which Social Security benefits become taxable does not adjust based on inflation. When provisional income exceeds $25,000 for single tax filers or $32,000 for married joint filers, benefits become at least partly taxable. Provisional income is half of Social Security benefits plus some taxable and some non-taxable income. Since these limits don’t change, a growing number of people will be taxed on benefits as Social Security payments increase.

Social Security benefits have also increased more than normal in recent years due to above-average COLAs. These Cost of Living Adjustments have been bigger because of the inflation surge that occurred in the post-pandemic era. Unfortunately, when prices rise rapidly, that’s bad news for seniors as their investments and savings lose buying power.

So, while some retirees may enjoy getting Social Security checks above $5K this year, all retirees — including these higher earners — will need to make sure they understand the financial implications of a higher benefit on taxes and inflation and prepare their budgets accordingly.

