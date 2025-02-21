I'm 34 with $3.3 million saved up and I'm wondering if I need to pay a financial advisor to keep everything in check Sichon / Shutterstock.com

Working hard and saving most of your money can create plenty of opportunities in the future, and one Redditor finds herself in that position. She is a 34-year-old with a $3.3 million net worth and shared the details in a Chubby FIRE Reddit post. Her husband still plans to work, so the family gets health insurance, but she is thinking about retiring.

The Redditor has calculated that she will need around $80k-$100k per year for expenses and travel. The couple plans on not having any kids, so they should have plenty of financial flexibility to afford their lifestyle if she retires. It’s good to speak with a financial advisor if you can, but I will offer some thoughts.

Key Points A Redditor has put herself in a good position with more than $3 million saved up.

She has the financial flexibility to retire now and is young enough to return to the workforce in a few years if she wants.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

She Has Enough Money to Retire

fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor is definitely in a good enough position where she can retire. Using the 4% withdrawal rule, she can withdraw up to $132k per year, which is lower than her projected costs. Spending $80k-$100k per year means she only has to withdraw 2.42%-3.03% of her portfolio each year. She has $500k in a retirement account, some bonds, and most of her remaining money in Vanguard ETFs.

It’s also important to note that the couple will still make an income. The husband is also 34 years old and still intends to work. His income may be enough to cover the living expenses, which allows their portfolios to grow.

Planning for a Divorce

Juicy FOTO / Shutterstock.com

No one wants to plan for a divorce, but these events can have such a devastating impact on someone’s finances that they are worth keeping in mind. It’s a case of preparing for the worst while hoping for the best, and some commenters brought that up.

The Redditor mentioned that she and her husband both have a lot of money stored away and that most of her funds are premarital assets. It’s ideal if the couple can stay married and live happily, but it’s nice to know that she and her husband have the financial means to navigate that scenario relatively smoothly from a financial perspective.

The Retirement May Be Temporary

Canva: FatCamera from Getty Images Signature and Photocreo

The Redditor has worked hard to put herself in this position, and she still plans to stay active by volunteering and painting. However, she is only 34 years old, which means she’s still young enough to take a multi-year sabbatical and return to the workforce if she desires.

She’s in a good spot financially, and the husband’s income may be enough to cover living expenses. However, she doesn’t have to commit to a permanent retirement if she changes her mind. She mentioned that her company is “soulless” in one of the comments, so switching things up may be beneficial.

The couple has had conversations about her retiring, and it seems like they have a healthy chemistry. The Redditor has mentioned that she will help out more in the house instead of spending money on house cleaners. It seems like she is in a great place of mind, and she always has the option to return to the workforce if she wants to go on that path.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future