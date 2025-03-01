Has Tipping Gotten Out of Hand? Here Are the Current Social Rules New Africa / Shutterstock.com

If you live in the United States and polled 100 people about something financial that has gotten out of hand lately, I hope tipping is the top answer. We now live in a world where businesses that would have never dreamed of asking for a tip, like a clothing retailer, ask for tips with every transaction.

Key Points For better or worse, the tipping culture in America isn’t going anywhere.

The reality is that the rise of digital checkouts has only made tipping more pervasive wherever you shop.

There are some absolute rules and general guidelines for how much to leave as a tip.

The massive shift in tipping culture now begs the question of what the new social rules should be. What is the proper etiquette in different establishments? When should or shouldn’t you leave a tip? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t so easy.

20. Why Has Tipping Changed?

Many places seem to blame the pandemic as tipping became integral to supporting essential workers. However, one of the more logical reasons is the rise of digital payment systems, which can display a tipping option right in front of customers before they complete their transaction. This has made it easy for businesses to make tipping a focal point of every purchase.

19. What Do Americans Really Think?

Most discussions around the tipping culture change point back to a 2023 Pew Research poll that indicates over one-third of all Americans feel it’s “very easy” to know when to tip. Conversely, an equal number of people also claimed that they found it “not too easy or not at all easy” when asked if they know how much to tip in certain situations. Of the 12,000 respondents, 72% indicated they were being asked to tip more frequently than in the past.

18. Is Tipping Here To Say?

By all accounts, tipping isn’t going anywhere, and we shouldn’t expect it to disappear overnight. Restaurants could start building the cost of tipping into their prices to pay servers a fair wage, but then higher food prices would turn away customers, so this isn’t a solution. While other countries may not rely so heavily on tipping, expect the US to rely on it for the foreseeable future.

17. Miscellaneous Roles

Unsurprisingly, there are a host of roles where a tip might be something you consider but is not required. This might be a job like an exterminator, carpet installer, or window washer. Generally, $10 or $20 is acceptable in these cases, but you don’t need to exceed this number. In the case of a camp counselor or teacher, pool together money with the rest of the parents and provide one significant gift.

16. House Movers

If you are moving homes, whether down the street or across the country, these individuals are lifting a lot, and potentially even packing for you. As a result, your tip should be hefty enough to make it meaningful, which is why 15% to 20% of the total move cost is appropriate.

15. Coat Check

If you are in a place where a coat check is used, the acceptable norm is likely to be between $1 per coat and $2 if you have a bag.

14. Hotel Housekeeper

This isn’t one of those roles that generally gets a tip as sometimes you may never see housekeepers’ work. However, if you can tip a housekeeper in a hotel, the rule of thumb is around $5 per night.

13. Salon

At the salon, whether it’s a hair stylist, manicurist, or someone who provides facials, the same general rule is likely to apply. Upwards of 15% to 20% is the socially acceptable norm for any of these roles.

12. Baggage Handler

At an airport or hotel, if you are providing your luggage to someone at the curb or inside a hotel lobby, it’s appropriate to generally tip around $1 to $2 per bag, depending on the number of bags. The same rule applies if you also hand your bags to someone at a cruise port.

11. Uber Drivers

This applies to both Uber and Lyft, but this is another instance where the proper etiquette would be around 20% of the ride total. You might want to up this amount during a busy time like a concert or sports game where traffic is worse.

10. Grocery Delivery

If you use something like Shipt or Walmart+ and have your groceries delivered, someone took a lot of time to get everything you wanted on your list. This is why experts say that 15% or 20% of the order total is the least you can tip.

9. Meal Delivery

This is a controversial one as it depends on the kind of delivery driver. Your Amazon delivery driver? No tip is required, but the argument changes if it’s someone from DoorDash or GrubHub. This role is highly dependent on tips, and, as a result, you should tip around 20% or $5, depending on whichever is greater.

8. Coffee Shops

This is a tough one because it depends on whether a tip is included on a screen or, in the case of a Starbucks, in a jar sitting at the register. Ideally, experts recommend as much as 15% of the cost of your coffee or latte. Even sticking a dollar in the jar is a welcome gesture.

7. Car Valet

If you need a valet for your car at a shopping mall, restaurant, or airport, tipping in this space is expected. Ideally, experts say you should plan to do between $2 and $5 when your car is returned.

6. Babysitter

While babysitters might make an agreed-upon hourly wage that varies based on the age of the child and the number of children, tips are not uncommon. Parents who want to keep a babysitter returning regularly should focus on rounding up any totals to try and add a little more to the balance to show appreciation.

5. Tour Guide

This is a challenging one because it really depends on how much work the tour guide puts into the tour. A full-day tour? This should have a larger tip than someone who spends an hour working with you. Still, figure between 10 and 20% of the cost.

4. Bar Tabs

Generally speaking, if you tip a bartender after closing out a bar tab or even just paying for one drink, think anywhere between 15% and 20% of the total.

3. Spa Services

Another important tipping location is for spa service providers, who have long depended on tips as part of their wages. In these cases, experts tend to agree that 20% of the total cost of the spa day is appropriate.

2. Group Dining

This is a tough one, as not every restaurant includes a separate check. However, whether you pay as a group with cash or get checks individually, the tip should reflect the same percentage. In other words, it should be roughly 20% of your portion of the bill.

1. Restaurant Tipping

In one of the few business types where tipping is not only okay but expected, the same general longstanding amount rules continue to apply. On average, it’s recommended to tip between 18% and 20% of the total bill (including tax). So a $100 restaurant check would require a $20 tip or more, depending on the level of service.

