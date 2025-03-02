My wife says I can't be trusted with money anymore after investing my savings into crypto back on November of 2021, she recommended I get myself a financial advisor AlyoshinE / Shutterstock.com

Managing money when you are married can be a challenge, especially if you and your spouse have different ideas about what to do with your cash.

One Reddit user is currently facing a disagreement with his wife because she no longer feels he can effectively manage his money. The problem is, the Redditor said that he invested in crypto in November of 2021. Unfortunately, in the year following that investment, the crypto market collapsed, causing investors to lose trillions. While crypto has had ups and downs since then, the Redditor’s wife is still concerned that he shouldn’t be making such a volatile and high-risk investment and she wants him to work with a financial professional.

So, should the Redditor keep going with his investments on his own or listen to his wife and get some outside financial help?

Talking with a financial advisor is never a bad idea

While the Redditor may not feel that he needs professional assistance, the reality is that it’s almost always beneficial to talk with a financial advisor — even if you feel like you have a pretty good handle on your money and on how to handle it.

Financial advisors are trained to look at the big picture and address unexpected risks you may not think about. They can help you define your financial goals and work with you to develop a viable plan to achieve them, regardless of where you are starting with your money. They can also assist you if you and your spouse have different money philosophies or methods of investing so you can find a solution that works best for both of you.

When you get financial advice from a trained professional, they can look at your situation with new eyes and bring their education and experience to the table in a way that you may not be able to. After all, you may not have the extent of knowledge they do. You may also be too close to the situation. This outside perspective can make all the difference in getting on the right path to a secure future.

Will working with a financial advisor mean you can’t invest in crypto?

While this Reddit user may be worried that an advisor will try to stop him from investing in cryptocurrency, the reality is that this isn’t necessarily going to be the outcome. Cryptocurrency is a very risky and volatile investment, as the sharp swings in the market in recent years have shown. This doesn’t mean that it has no place in your portfolio though.

It’s a good idea to have a mix of different kinds of assets you invest in, including some safe investments that have limited upside but a very low risk of loss, as well as some riskier investments where you stand a chance to see your investment balance go down — but also have the potential to make big gains. If you want to include some cryptocurrency investments in a balanced portfolio, a financial advisor can help you to do that in a way that makes sense so you don’t put too much of your money at risk and bank your future on an unproven asset.

If nothing else, talking to a financial advisor about these issues can help you and your wife get on the same page so you can avoid money conflict and work towards a secure future together. It’s worth getting this help for that reason alone.

