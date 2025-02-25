This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won't Stop Tijana87 / Thinkstock

Of all the cryptocurrencies that have minted millionaires, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has to be right near the top of the list. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is also the first in existence, having surged from a fraction of a penny around inception to a record high of $109,588 this year.

Bitcoin's status as the top millionaire-maker crypto is unmatched, and this is a top cryptocurrency investors will certainly want to keep an eye on.

Here's the bull case behind why Bitcoin's recent rise isn't a fluke, and this token could have plenty of upside from here.

The token’s recent performance has been decent, though Bitcoin does trade around $95,000 per token at the time of writing. This move lower has led many investors to question whether there’s more downside ahead, or if the surge we’ve seen play out over the past two years can continue.

I’m going to highlight a few of the talking heads who believe the answer to this question is yes, and a number of the factors that could lead to a continued surge higher from here. For those looking for an asset with an incredibly long track record of continued growth, Bitcoin is certainly a millionaire-maker token worth considering. Here’s more on the bull case behind Bitcoin, and why its recent move higher may be longer-lasting than many think.

MicroStrategy Continues to Add to Bitcoin Hoard

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor (pictured above) could be perhaps the worlds’ most ardent Bitcoin bull. That’s saying a lot, considering the number (and status) of many top talking heads and pundits in the crypto realm.

However, the software company’s recent strategic shift to becoming a leveraged play on Bitcoin is one that’s clearly worked for Saylor and his team. The value of MSTR stock has skyrocketed more than 300% over the past year and a whopping 1,800% over the past five years, indicative of the value investors are clearly placing in the company’s debt-driven Bitcoin purchase program.

Saylor has continued full steam ahead with this approach, continuing to issue shares and new debt to fund his Bitcoin purchases. MicroStrategy recently acquired another $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin, raising the company’s total holdings to 461,000 BTC (at an average price of $63,610). Michael Saylor hinted at the announcement on X, sharing photos with Eric Trump, David Sacks, and Robert Kennedy Jr.

MicroStrategy’s recent strategic shift has other companies re-thinking how they want to deploy their excess cash, and which investments may be feasibly included on their balance sheets. If more corporate and institutional capital continues to flow into Bitcoin, investors will continue to have a strong long-term catalyst to support a bullish investment thesis moving forward.

The Trump Effect

Perhaps the most important catalyst for Bitcoin (and all cryptocurrencies for that matter) in recent months has been the re-election victory of president Donald Trump. The re-elected president is set tone the most pro-crypto president of all-time, expected to put forward a number of regulatory frameworks in place that should benefit Bitcoin and the overall crypto investing landscape moving forward.

The ultimate breadth and precise actions the Trump administration is likely to take are yet unknown. That said, there’s plenty of room for speculation about what to come, with Trump indicating a strategic Bitcoin reserve is likely part of the long-term strategy. Recently, Trump signed an executive order establishing a Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets to develop a regulatory framework and a national digital asset stockpile, potentially paving the way for a Bitcoin reserve. These factors are likely to continue to drive interest in Bitcoin, at least in the short-term.

Notably, this order also bans Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and reverses previous digital asset policies from the Biden administration. That’s bullish for Bitcoin, given its widespread view as a safe haven asset and a store of value.

President Trump pledged to use U.S. energy reserves to boost manufacturing and make the nation a global leader in AI and crypto. He also proposed cutting interest rates, potentially driving Bitcoin higher by encouraging increased investment in risk assets.

Bitcoin Still Looks Like a Long-Term Buy

Let’s be honest – no one really knows where the price of Bitcoin is headed from here. Michael Saylor and other talking heads continue to tout sky-high price targets for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The thing is, over the long-term, investors have broadly benefited from owning Bitcoin (outside of those who sold during downturns in the market). This is an asset class that’s consistently made new highs after correcting (often steeply), so the latest dip toward $95,000 is one that many are viewing as a buying opportunity for good reason.

We’ll have to see what ultimately comes out of the Trump administration, and if Bitcoin can retain its standing as what many view as a reserve asset, at least for now. But one thing is for certain – there are more upside catalysts than downside catalysts right now. Until this bull market screeches to a stop (and investors can see how Bitcoin performs in a downturn), this is an asset that looks worth riding to new all-time highs over time.