I'm worth $7 million and want to splurge on a big gift for my wife - what should I give her?

Key Points It’s nice to want to splurge on a spouse if you can afford to.

Before you buy a specific item, consider the gift of an experience instead.

Recognize that a meaningful gift does not have to be an expensive one.

One of the most challenging things for my husband and I to do is buy gifts for each other. A big part of the reason is that we’re both somewhat particular when it comes to the things we like. Another factor is that our bank accounts are combined. So when we get each other gifts, it feels like we’re just dipping into our shared funds.

What my husband and I therefore try to do for occasions like birthdays and holidays is give a gift that’s meaningful. That could mean something that costs $12 or something that costs $200 — it all depends.

In this Reddit post, we have a wealthy person looking to splurge on their wife. With a $7 million net worth at age 40, they can probably buy her almost anything — except for maybe a mansion or an island.

They’re wondering what gift to get, and they turned to Redditors for advice. I have some thoughts for this poster — even without knowing a thing about them or their wife.

Experiences can be worth more than things

It’s very nice that the poster here wants to treat their wife to something special. And their initial thinking is to purchase the wife a high-end bag. But some of the Redditors who responded had great ideas that I think are worth considering.

Some said the poster could take their wife on a nice trip. Another said to give the wife the go-ahead to treat herself on whatever she would like.

But perhaps the best advice came from someone who said, “Get her a splurge that is in-line with HER personality, not someone else’s. If she is into exercise, get her a week with a famous trainer. If she is into cooking, a first-class trip to a school in Paris.”

One thing I hope the poster realizes is that experiences can be more valuable than actual things. So an experience like going abroad and learning to cook in a city that’s famous for its food sounds amazing for someone who has that interest.

And to be clear, the experience the poster buys their wife doesn’t automatically have to an expensive one. Just because this couple has a lot of money doesn’t mean it has to be spent.

One of the best gifts my husband once gave me was a picnic in the park. He prepared all of the food and arranged for a babysitter for our kids, who were very young at the time, so we could have a weekend afternoon together without any interruptions.

I don’t know what my husband spent on picnic food and a babysitter, but I’m sure it was a fairly modest amount. But it was an experience I loved, so I don’t care what it cost. And I wouldn’t have necessarily enjoyed a costlier experience any more than the picnic.

There’s no need to throw your money around

Sometimes, wealthy people buy expensive things — for themselves or others — simply because they can. It’s fine to spend money on nice things if you can afford it and if they make you or a special person in your life happy. But don’t automatically assume that gifts you give have to be expensive because you have money.

Here, for example, the poster’s initial thought is to buy a costly handbag. But what if their wife isn’t so into fashion? That $5,000 bag could end up being a big waste.

It’s also a good idea to talk to a financial advisor about what lifestyle upgrades or splurges you can and can’t afford — even if you have a lot of money. As people get wealthier, they tend to upgrade their lifestyles, but that could cause you to run into trouble. So it’s a good idea to consult a professional for guidance and, if needed, some grounding.

