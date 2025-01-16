At 70, I Think My Life Needs a 'Tune Up,' Does Yours? Canva | Jevtic from Getty Images Pro and Alex Potemkin from Getty Images Signature

Many people work hard to eventually retire, but what happens after you leave the job behind and pursue your new lifestyle? A 70-year-old Redditor recently asked himself this question and shared his thoughts in the Retirement subreddit.

This individual recently celebrated his 70th birthday and is happy, but the Redditor also wants to “shake it up.” He is retired with his wife, and they now have three adult children. They get out often, exercise regularly, and attend classes together.

However, the Redditor wants to add more variety and do new things. Here’s how other Redditors responded to the 70-year-old man’s desire to shake things up.

Travel to Europe

Redditor kp2199 commented on the post and said that they travel to Europe every other year and are the same age as the original poster. Europe offers plenty of options, and someone with strong finances may feel inclined to vacation there for 2-4 weeks at a time.

There’s a lot to see, and the couple already plans to visit Spain to see a tennis tournament. They play tennis five days a week, so the tennis tournament holds more meaning to them than other sporting events.

Do Something New Each Month

Redditor retiredmike is in a similar position and made several recommendations, including trying new things each month. Learning new skills and developing new hobbies will stimulate the mind and add more variety to your life.

The commenter suggested picking up a new instrument, using a paintbrush, or getting more familiar with hammers. You don’t have to stick with a new hobby or activity for more than a month, but any new routine you enjoy can become a regular part of your life.

The commenter also recommends meditation. While you don’t have to commit to saunas and cold plunges like retiredmike, simply sitting still with your eyes closed for a few minutes can do wonders for the body and mind.

Volunteer

Multiple commenters suggested that the 70-year-old husband volunteers. It’s a great way to meet new people, and while the Redditor already meets people regularly, volunteering offers an additional bonus.

Volunteers have an immediate impact on other people’s lives. They make people’s lives more convenient and easy, and they get to give back to the world. It’s a great feeling to serve others, but full-time employees don’t have as much time to volunteer. While it’s still possible to volunteer while working at a job, you will have more time to do so when you retire.

You Don’t Have to Shake It Up

Some commenters said that it isn’t necessary to shake up a retirement schedule that already makes you happy. Granted, if a few tweaks make your retirement lifestyle even better, then those adjustments are worth pursuing. However, it may be a bad idea to pursue new skills and hobbies if they disrupt your ability to do things that you already enjoy.

Write a List of the Things You Want to Do

Redditor Yiayiamary is an 80-year-old retiree who suggests writing a list of the different things you want to do. When creating this list, it’s important to have no filter. In other words, write thoughts as they enter your mind, and then figure itout later.

The commenter suggests ranking each item on the list based on factors like fun, cost, physical requirements, and how long it will take to set up and accomplish.

Creating your own list can provide more clarity on what you want to do. You can also revisit ideas in a few months that may look more appealing when you give them a second look.

