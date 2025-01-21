I want to spend high five figures on a wedding gift for a wealthy friend but not sure what to get someone who has it all nuiiko / Getty Images

Wedding season can be a profoundly stressful time for attendees who not only need to make time in their busy schedules but also have to plan for travel, gifts, and all the sort. Indeed, things can get rather tricky when it comes to wedding gifts, especially for friends who may have high expectations. As you might imagine, the expected bill for an attendee can really add up!

In the case of this poster on Reddit, they’re contemplating whether they should drop a five-figure sum on a gift for a wealthy friend. That’s an absurdly generous gift, but one that I believe should not be “forced,” especially if the gifter is in a tougher spot financially.

Though their friend has since responded in an update by requesting “no gifts,” I’ll go ahead and pretend like there was no such update so we can dive into similar scenarios that someone may find themselves in as wedding season 2025 hits us.

Try not to focus on the dollar amount. It’s more about the thought.

What does one give someone who already has just about everything? If someone has it all, perhaps there’s nothing more they need! Given this, I believe there should not be pressured to spend an obscene amount of money to impress because odds are, you can leave an impression without having to go into credit card debt or set yourself back financially.

Thought matters a whole lot more than the amount of money you’ll spend. While some folks may specifically hint at gifts they have in mind, I do think that a true friend will not hold anything against you if you’re not able to splurge, especially if you’re in a relatively modest financial position or have your own wedding expenses to care of in your near future.

If you really have no idea what to get a friend, reaching out to them and asking is a great way to clear the air. That way, you can set a clear budget and give them something they’d actually want. Indeed, this may be a bit less formal, but, at the very least, it’s a way to ensure every gift dollar goes a long way.

Just because they’re rich doesn’t mean they need a lavish luxury gift.

Indeed, just because one has a sizeable nest egg doesn’t mean they require you to keep up with gifts that meet their needs. At the end of the day, you’re not giving an offering to royalty; you’re giving a meaningful gift to a friend to celebrate their life milestone.

While a fancy bottle of wine, honeymoon contribution, or incredibly expensive work of art could make sense for some, provided such a gift makes sense to fit within your own budget, I do think that the last thing a friend, especially a wealthy one who’s good with money, wants is for you to be setback financially by a wedding gift.

A budget-friendly option can entail a handmade craft (if that’s your thing) or something customizable and truly personal. Indeed, every close friend’s relationship has a story, a set of inside jokes, and other intriguing, unique traits that provide more than enough material for one to give a meaningful gift that doesn’t break the bank.

You see, gift-giving is an art. It’s not just about who can spend the most on the most extravagant thing. Sometimes, it’s the small, personalized items that gifters put a ton of thought into that can leave the biggest impression. Looking back, it’ll be these sentimental pieces rather than the not-so-unique splurges (think travel experiences, consumables, or furnishings) that they look back on most fondly.

The bottom line

My takeaway? Find something genuinely personal that’s unique to your friendship. And pair it with a great letter. These types of gifts tend not to cost a small fortune. Personally, I think these would have a far more positive impact on a person’s big day than almost anything else.

