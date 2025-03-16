Mark Cuban shares the night that changed everything – How a single failure ignited his relentless drive gageskidmore / Flickr

It’s easy to look at a successful entrepreneur and ignore all of the obstacles they have faced. However, Mark Cuban shared a story in a 2013 interview that captures the struggles of starting and growing a business. He recounted a story when he hit rock bottom in his early 20s and what gave him the fuel to bounce back.

“I remember when I was just starting out in my early twenties, living in a cramped apartment in Dallas. One bitterly cold winter night, after losing my last paycheck on a failed business deal, I sat alone at my rickety desk and scribbled ideas on a napkin,” Cuban explained.

“That moment of utter defeat lit a fire in me. I vowed never to let another opportunity slip away simply because I was afraid to take a risk,” he concluded.

Key Points Mark Cuban shared valuable insights about overcoming setbacks and reaching your goals.

Being upset about your current circumstances can serve as fuel if you turn it into action.

Use Your Defeats As Fuel

Every entrepreneur suffers losses. Even the entrepreneurs who have clawed through many setbacks and reached unfathomable wealth continue to experience setbacks to this day.

The way you use your setbacks and obstacles will impact the type of entrepreneur you become. On a deeper level, the way you bounce back determines the type of person you become.

Mark Cuban’s story demonstrates that the successful entrepreneur was disgusted at the setback and used it as fuel. He made a promise that night, which helped him be more confident with taking risks. He even remembers it as a “bitterly cold winter night,” further emphasizing the sense of disgust he felt for putting himself in that scenario.

Being Upset Doesn’t Solve the Problem

Being upset can solve problems if it leads to action. However, moping around about issues will only make them worseand can hurt your self-confidence.

Cuban mentions that he took decisive action and scribbled ideas on a napkin. You don’t need a fancy notebook or advanced technology to identify ideas and take action. The classic tools — pen and paper — continue to work wonders and bring forth many great projects.

Where You Are Now Isn’t Where You Will End Up

Young professionals may benefit from realizing that they can become much better than they currently are. Most people in their 20s have to live in small apartments to afford housing. They may have to live with a roommate and have less space, but these trade-offs can set you up for a better future.

Cuban spent his early 20s in a small apartment, and that stands in sharp contrast to where he is right now. Identifying big goals, taking action, and embracing calculated risks can help you reach your long-term goals sooner.

