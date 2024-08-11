This Is Steve Jobs' Best Advice for Boomers Harbucks / Shutterstock.com

Steve Jobs is famously known as the co-founder of Apple.

He is considered a pioneer in the personal computer revolution.

In 2005, Jobs underwent surgery for cancer.

On June 12, 2005, Steve Jobs, the innovative entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple Inc., delivered one of the most iconic commencement addresses in history at Stanford University. His words of wisdom have impacted millions, amassing over 40 million views on YouTube. In this memorable speech, Jobs highlighted the importance of pursuing what you love, trusting your intuition, and recognizing the fleeting nature of life.

Although his speech was directed at college graduates ready to begin their working lives in an unpredictable and volatile job market, Job’s advice about life and work can be applied to any demographic struggling to find meaning and purpose. Individuals in their 60’s could definitely come away with valuable insights from this visionary entrepreneur.

One of the greatest philosophies from Steve Jobs is the importance of being a life-long learner. Jobs took calligraphy classes back during his college years and he later mentioned how this course helped him to design the first Macintosh computer. He further emphasized that we should all follow our passions and interests, to take the time to work on projects that have always piqued our desire to explore. Jobs certainly understood how pursuing our passions can fuel our deep desire for fulfillment and it truly comes down to reaching a work-life balance. To learn more about what pearls of wisdom Jobs has for millennials, read here.

1. “Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.”

The certainty of death seems to put the brevity of life into perspective. That is why, in the grand scheme of things, we should not be held back by fears of failure, disappointment, or criticism. It is worth taking certain risks so that we are able to reach our fullest potential. Because we come with nothing and leave this world with nothing, the outcome of our pursuits are of little importance. What does matter is that you tried.

2. “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.”

Here Jobs is driving home the idea that you must make decisions that are most closely aligned to your own personal beliefs. This requires much self-reflection, removing yourself from outside influences to discover what your true desires are and what you want your life to look like. It is waste of your precious time to follow the conventional patch placed upon you by others. Job values the importance of independent thinking, allowing your conviction to help you forge your own path.

3. “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”

This is a great reminder for those 60 year olds that are currently working. It is fantastic reminder that it is never too late to pursue innovation and leadership. Sixty-year olds can leverage their decades of experience within their field to mentor up and coming young employees, introduce new processes and new ideas. By embracing the role of an innovator, one can still make a significant impact in their company. It can help them stay relevant in their field as well as reinvent themselves within their roles.

4. “Stay hungry. Stay foolish.”

In this phrase that was taken from his Stanford commencement speech, Jobs encourages us to be ambitious, curious, and have a willingness to take risks. It’s important to seek opportunities to grow as well as new challenges. Regardless of whether you have achieved success, staying open to new experiences, even if risky, allow us to keep our perspectives fresh, always discovering new possibilities. Jobs would wants us to approach life with a sense of adventure.

5. “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

Jobs mastered the art of simplicity, as it is clearly evident in the design of Apple computers. With their sleek, minimalist aesthetic and the absence of any unnecessary features, he created products that function efficiently and easily. This approach reflects his belief that simplicity should guide everything we do. It requires great skill to remove all the nonessential elements that don’t serve or contribute to the final outcome. By embracing this approach, you’ll create something that is both highly effective and powerful.

6. “Focus is about saying no.”

Anyone on the road to self-improvement and growth is very well aware of the plethora of distractions that try to veer us from our chosen paths. Social media and other media outlets have certainly contributed to the barrage of constant distraction thanks to its massive influx of information and news on repeat during a 24/7 cycle. The most important lesson here is to not get distracted. Easier said than done of course, but the result of falling into that trap is that you will be taken further away from your goals, prolonging the process and making the final destination more difficult and far-fetched. Instead, Job believes that we should reject all efforts that do not serve your vision or your core goals. It’s not only about choosing the right actions that contribute to your final destination, but ignore everything that doesn’t lead to that result.

7. “My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”

Despite his great success and wealth, Steve Jobs is remarkably grounded on what truly is important in life. Money is clearly not the most important resource that we can have. In fact, material wealth falls short on the scale of importance, unlike relationships, personal fulfillment, and our experiences. He makes the distinction that unlike money, time cannot be earned once it has been spent. And therefore, we must value it even more highly than money. Once again, he emphasizes that we should seek to pour our time into what really matters in this life.

8. “Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something.”

What makes creative people incredibly fascinating is their ability to make associations between two opposing ideas. Indeed this is a special skill that not a lot of individuals possess. It is this creative process that helps creative people come up with solutions that have not been explored before. Sixty-year olds can certainly draw from their massive reservoir of life and work experiences to come up with solutions to complex problems. Being able to connect two seemingly different ideas can lead to new ideas and discoveries that they’ve never heard or explored before. This in itself can produce rewarding experiences and new discoveries.