I'm an ETF investor in sight of retirement the next five years and know I should get a fiducuary but am leery. Are they worth it?

If you’re like many investors who’ve decided to go down the self-guided route, you’re probably already well on track to meet your retirement goals. Undoubtedly, there are many paths that a DIY investor can go down as they strive to find the right balance of risk and reward. With the rise of low-cost index funds and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) there has arguably never been a better time to go it alone.

And while there’s also room for active investing via active ETFs or picking of individual stocks, it’s often a good idea to stay with tried-and-true ETFs if you, like many other busy, career-minding people saving up for retirement, just do not have the time to learn the art of individual stock-picking. Indeed, learning how to read a financial statement and analyze a business’s growth prospects could be profoundly rewarding over a long-term horizon.

However, such homework, research, and keeping up with news events can take up quite a bit of time. And for many, it’s fine to stay an ETF investor, settle for market returns or find a perfect balance with a mix of various thematic or even actively-managed ETF offerings.

Key Points Even passive DIY investors can benefit from the help of an advisor.

ETF investors have plenty of know-how. But a fiduciary can help fill in the knowledge gaps.

For many, ETF investing can be as simple as automating the monthly purchase of the cheapest (and most liquid) fund that mirrors the S&P 500. It’s simple, cost-effective, and does the job fine, especially for those who do not work in finance.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a very specific case involving a Reddit user who’s winding down for retirement. They’re a self-guided ETF investor who’s done quite well thus far in their career, but they’re wondering if it’s worth hiring a fiduciary (a financial advisor who puts your priorities first) for their final few years. In short, they’re on the right track, but could be given a second wind with a bit of outside help, especially if they’re lacking knowledge in other key areas as they approach retirement age.

Even for those who’ve had success as hands-off passive investors, I think hiring a fiduciary is a brilliant move as they put the finishing touches on their retirement nest eggs. Here are a few reasons why the fees could pay themselves off and then some for folks in a similar situation and are sitting on the fence about whether they should bring a financial-planning pro into their corner.

There’s more to advisors than investing.

If you’re an ETF investor, your investment approach probably won’t change a whole lot. Indeed, many fiduciaries are a fan of low-cost index funds rather than front-loaded mutual funds. That said, fiduciaries aren’t just helpful for investment advice. Though, they should be able to gauge your asset allocation based on how it fits with the rest of your financial picture.

Perhaps the number-one reason to hire an advisor in the final few years of your career is to smoothen the retirement transition. It’s not an easy one to make, especially on your own. They can help you get monthly cash flows in the right spot and help you derisk in the face of potential threats to your nest egg. And let’s not forget about tax efficiency, which can save you quite a bit once you rotate funds across your ETF portfolio.

The stakes are, indeed, higher as one nears retirement. And with recent Trump tariff volatility sending stock markets into correction, I’d argue there’s never been a better time to get the help of a financial-planning pro. They know how to navigate rougher terrain. Arguably, their services are that much valuable at a time like this, when there’s so much fear in the hearts of investors, especially retirees with too much equity exposure.

The bottom line

I understand why some may be leery of financial advisors. There are some bad apples out there who may not have your interests in mind and are just trying to sell you something. That’s why it’s important to ensure you’re hiring a fiduciary you can trust.

For an ETF investor who’s looking for a bit of help on taxation, retirement planning, derisking, rebalancing, cash flow planning, or anything else, an advisor is a solid bet, even for someone who’s gotten so far on their own footing.

Perhaps most importantly, they’ll be there when the going really gets tough. If the 10% correction in stocks turns into a 20%, 30%, or even 40% drawdown, will you be able to keep your cool on your own and avoid making the wrong move?

