I am a financial advisor and I earn a living from fees and commissionable products. Here is why my service is valuable. insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

As many prospective retirees wind down, many may wonder if their retirement plan and nest egg are in decent enough shape to finally make the move. Undoubtedly, many Americans feel just a bit uneasy about retirement, even if they’re in far better shape than the average prospective retiree.

It’s not hard to understand why so many folks are anxious about actually pulling the trigger on retirement in recent years. Volatility is back. And it’s becoming tough to feel 100% confident in marching into retirement without confidence that inflation is under control and the market won’t keep tanking as it has of late.

While some may question the value of an advisor when the bull market is roaring (and stocks are soaring), I do think those who are having trouble with the current, more-volatile environment and the risks to one’s nest egg ought to think about how an advisor can help them make the most of a rough situation.

There’s nothing wrong with going it alone as one aims to build enough wealth to hit the retirement button. However, if you’re troubled by the March wave of volatility, you’re not alone. And a financial advisor may have what it takes to help you regain the feeling of confidence, even as markets stumble.

This Reddit user, who works as a financial advisor, makes a living by helping guide unsure investors through all sorts of market climates. The advisor adopts Boglehead principles (which entails low-fee index fund investing), teaching investors how to deal with investing on their own (it’s always best to teach someone how to fish instead of giving them fish), and giving nuanced perspective that may be tougher to get elsewhere.

Indeed, you could probably buy a Vanguard index fund and hold through the dips without having to pay someone professionally for such advice. However, if you’re nervous about the choppiness, inflation, and the standing of your budget and retirement fund, an advisor is there to answer these questions as well.

It’s not just about investment advice, but the second opinion on the state of your nest egg as a whole. Not to mention they can answer many of the questions that may have varied opinions online. Also, a financial advisor may be able to calm your nerves as macro variables work against you. Indeed, it’s not about avoiding the dips and inflation, but managing through them effectively.

Having trouble navigating inflation, recession fears, tariffs threats, and uncertainty? A financial advisor can help with that.

Inflation is a monster that may have yet to be fully conquered. As tariffs come online, inflation and an economic recession are growing possibilities. Of course, the pain ends when the Trump administration takes tariffs off or successfully lands a deal. In any case, it certainly seems like the latest market sell-off is comparable to the coronavirus crash of 2020. The fate of the markets, it seems, hinges on the outcome of an event that could go either way.

On the one hand, stocks could sink violently lower if tariffs are a go and they remain in place for some undisclosed period of time. On the other hand, though, if Trump lands a deal and tariffs become a distant memory by summer, stocks could make up much of the ground lost in recent weeks. Indeed, the stage could be set for a V-shaped recovery of sorts, just like back in early-2020.

At the same time, it’s tough to tell when markets will bottom, given the tariff pauses and threats of even higher tariffs (think 50% steel and aluminum tariffs against Canada that have since been halted). This kind of “raise-and-hold” tariff threats has kicked volatility up many notches. And with so much uncertainty, it’s incredibly hard to tell what the future holds.

In any case, do remember that volatility works both ways. Trying to avoid the big market dives could cause you to miss the even bigger market rebounds. Volatility is risky to traders, but it doesn’t have to be as risky for investors looking to add to position on weakness with the long game in mind.

The bottom line

Perhaps the strongest case for hiring a fiduciary (who has your best interests in mind and isn’t trying to sell you a mutual fund) is to help you avoid making detrimental investment mistakes such as selling perfectly-good undervalued stocks at a loss, perhaps shortly before a market rebound.

