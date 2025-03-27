Yes, Your Social Security Payment Could Be Late Image_Source_ / Image Source via Getty Images

About 66 million Americans receive Social Security, and including Supplemental Security Income raises the figure is over 73 million. As the Trump administration and DOGE look for government expenses, they can disrupt Social Security payments. While they will not be cut, they could be paid late.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Trump administration’s search for government expenses to cut could disrupt Social Security payments.

Any delays will hit many older Americans hard and could affect the broader economy.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The federal job cuts will include employees of the Social Security Administration. The plan is to cut 7,000 staff members, which is 12% of the total. There is also a plan to close 47 Social Security Administration offices. The World Socialist Web Site reports, “For some people, the closure of the offices will mean traveling distances of 100 miles or more to the next closest SSA location.” Access to accounts online has already been interrupted. Also, people cannot file benefit applications or change bank accounts over the phone.

The White House also plans to do more to look for fraud in the system. Although most experts think there is almost no Social Security fraud, “uncovering” it may also slow payments.

Any delays will hit many older Americans hard. The average payment to retirees is just short of $2,000 a month. These payments make up about a third of the incomes of Americans who are over 65. The number is much higher for some. According to the Social Security Administration, “Among Social Security beneficiaries age 65 and older, 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income.”

Delays in Social Security payments could well affect the broader economy. People over 65 have significant spending power, and this effect could occur during what may already be a troubled economy harmed by tariffs and falling consumer spending.

Delayed Social Security payments are a real possibility. If you are over 65, that may include you.

Why Trump’s Recent Move Could Be Bad News for Social Security

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future