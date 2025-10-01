With the Government Shutdown, This Is What Will Happen To Your Social Security Checks

With the Government Shutdown, This Is What Will Happen To Your Social Security Checks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The U.S. government is shut down as of October 1, 2025.

Some retirees are worried about collecting Social Security checks.

Customer service at Social Security could be impacted.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

On October 1, 2025, the U.S. government shut down as a result of ongoing disputes about funding. With lawmakers unable to pass a bill to keep the government running, non-essential employees will be furloughed, and some operations will be discontinued.

Naturally, many people who rely on the government for support are rightfully concerned about the shutdown– and that includes millions of people who rely on Social Security benefits, including seniors and disabled individuals. If you are one of them and you are worried about what will happen to your benefits during the shutdown, here’s what you need to know.

Will you get Social Security checks during the government shutdown?

The good news is, your Social Security benefits will continue to be paid without interruption during the shutdown. This includes retirement benefits, survivor benefits, disability benefits, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

There is no risk of these benefits not being paid out, as the money for Social Security benefit programs is considered to be essential spending under the law. Mandatory programs like Social Security continue even during a government shutdown, and funding for Social Security benefits doesn’t come from the government’s general fund and isn’t dependent on Congress appropriating money.

Not only will benefits continue to be paid, but they will also continue on their regular schedule, so you should expect your Social Security direct deposit at the normal time.

“We want you to know that during the federal government shutdown, payments to all people who currently receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will continue with no change in payment dates. You will still receive your payments on time,” a statement from the Social Security Administration reads.

Can you still apply for Social Security benefits during a government shutdown?

Although those who are already receiving Social Security benefits should not see their income affected by the shutdown, new retirees or other new claimants who want to get their benefits started for the first time may not be as lucky.

There will be fewer employees working during the shutdown as non-essential personnel are sent home. Some early estimates revealed that around 6,100 of the 52,000 workers at Social Security would be furloughed. This means that the processing time for applications could be slower. While you still can submit your claim for new benefits, you may have a longer wait, so you should be prepared for that possibility.

Delays are likely to be the longest for anyone whose application requires a manual review, so, for example, you’ll face more significant delays if you are applying for Social Security disability benefits or if you are appealing a denial of benefits.

Will you have access to customer service during a government shutdown?

Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

The Social Security Administration field offices will remain open during the shutdown, and phone support will remain available, but representatives will offer limited services. According to the SSA, services that will be available include:

Applying for benefits

Requesting an appeal

Changing your address or direct deposit information

Reporting a death

Verifying or changing your citizenship status

Replacing a lost or missing Social Security payment

Obtaining a critical payment

Changing a representative payee

Making a change in your living arrangement or income for SSI recipients

Getting a new or replacement Social Security card

However, the SSA can’t provide you with a proof of benefits letter until the shutdown is over, and it also cannot correct your earnings record if there is an error.

Still, the good news is that Social Security recipients will not see a major disruption to this income source, although their finances could be impacted in other ways. Those concerned about the impact of the shutdown on their overall financial situation should consider speaking with an experienced financial advisor for personalized advice.