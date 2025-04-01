Want to Retire at 60? Here's a Reading List to Get You There insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

It takes a lot of planning and action to retire at 60. Even if you don’t want to retire at that age, it’s still good to strive toward that goal. That way, you have the option to retire at 60, which will put you in a better financial position.

While you can wing it, reading a few books can make it easier for you to retire early. Business and money books contain valuable insights that some people don’t learn until a few years later. Other people miss out on the lessons in these books and find themselves treading water as they get closer to their retirement age. If you want to retire at 60, you may want to consider this reading list.

Key Points The books you read influence your thoughts and can help you achieve financial independence sooner.

These are some of the top books to buy if you want to master your money.

The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

The Compound Effect teaches readers how small daily habits add up. It’s a great resource for any personal or professional goal, but you can specifically apply it to finances.

Daily habits like spending or saving money will not have much of an impact in one day. However, they have a seismic impact if you zoom out a few years. The book has an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon and is approaching 20,000 reviews.

Wealth Can’t Wait by David Osborn and Paul Morris

Wealth Can’t Wait explores the seven wealth traps and reveals strategies you can use to boost your income. The book explores cultivating a strong mindset, building a successful business, and generating momentum.

The book advocates for a long-term approach instead of being a “get rich quick” scheme. Wealth Can’t Wait has almost 500 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.6 stars.

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind focuses on mindset. It explores business, money, and investing. It teaches readers how rich people think differently so they can emulate the rich. The author believes he can predict anyone’s financial future if he can speak with you for five minutes.

The book has more than 9,000 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars. Even though the book was published in 2005, you can still find it in most Barnes & Noble stores.

Every Day Millionaires by Chris Hogan

Every Day Millionaires dives into how ordinary millionaires build wealth. You will see that they come from various backgrounds, income ranges, and education. However, they have a few details in common.

The book is based on a study of 10,000 U.S. millionaires. It has almost 4,000 Amazon reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing by Mel Lindauer, Taylor Larimore, and Michael LeBouef

The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing explores John C. Bogle’s investing wisdom and strategies. It contains information on modern investing strategies like backdoor IRAs and ETFs.

The book is counterintuitive and demonstrates how beating the market is a zero-sum game. The book is approaching 3,000 Amazon reviews and has an average rating of 4.7 stars.

Designing Your Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans

Designing Your Life can help readers map out what they want their lives to look like during retirement. This book invites readers to ask important questions about what they want life to look like now and in the future.

The book has more than 5,500 Amazon reviews and has an average rating of 4.5 stars.

The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles

The Science of Getting Rich reveals the type of person you have to become if you want to get rich. It certainly won’t be the last book that explores how to get rich, but it is one of the first.

Wallace D. Wattles wrote this book in the early 1900s. The fact that people still flock to this book more than 100 years later is a testament to its value. The book has more than 1,000 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.6 stars.

