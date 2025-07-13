I’ve Had My Capital One Card for Years – What’s the Best Unlimited 2% Cash Back Card to Replace It? 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In the world of cash-back credit cards, there is no shortage of cards trying to claim the best benefits for most customers. Capital One, Chase, U.S. Bank, American Express, and Bank of America are just a few of the names in this space trying to earn a spot in your wallet.

Key Points For this Redditor, switching to a 2% flat-rate, unlimited cash back credit card is the best move.

While 2% might not sound like much compared to 1.5%, the savings can be substantial, depending on your spending.

The Fidelity Visa is currently the best credit card offering unlimited 2% cash back.

One Redditor, like the rest of us, is understandably looking to make sure they have the best possible card in their wallet. Posting in r/CreditCards, the Redditor is currently using their Capital One Quicksilver card, as they have for the last 5 years, but now wonders if there is something better than a flat 1.5% cash back.

New Card Criteria

With the Capital One card already in the Redditor’s wallet, they are looking to play the field and see what else is out there. The hope is that they can find something that offers more benefits without requiring the use of multiple cards.

The original poster makes it clear that they don’t want to bother with multiple cards, where you have one card for gas, another for groceries, etc. In other words, the Redditor wants a better one-size-fits-all card that rewards them more than the Quicksilver card currently does.

Switching to 2% Flat Rate

Given the Redditor’s criteria that they have laid out, the very best action they can take is to switch to a different card that offers a 2% flat rate. While 2% might not sound like a huge increase in benefits compared to the 1.5% return on the Capital One Quicksilver Card, there are savings that will add up over time.

Let’s assume the Redditor spends an average of $2,000 per month on credit, with a 1.5% card, they are earning $30 monthly. On a 2% flat-rate card, it’s now $40 monthly, which means they are earning an extra $120 over the course of a year due to the additional 0.5% cashback difference.

The Best 2% Flat-Rate Cards

Fidelity

Right away in the comments, the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card appears as one of the best alternatives to the Capital One Quicksilver. As the owner of this card, I can personally attest to how I have transitioned away from the Capital One Quicksilver card, allowing me to make a resounding recommendation for this card.

With unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, there are no caps or category restrictions, which is precisely what the Redditor is hoping to avoid. You also get auto rental coverage for up to $75,000, as well as a $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck benefit. Of course, no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees, which makes this card a fantastic choice.

When you consider that Fidelity has some of the best customer service in the financial world, it just solidifies why this is arguably the best choice the Redditor can switch to.

Citibank

Another popular recommendation in the comment section of this post, and a generally great recommendation overall, is the Citi Double Cash card. While you do earn 2% with this card, it does come with a bit of a caveat. The Citibank card earns 1% cash back on every purchase, plus an additional 1% back on every subsequent payment. In other words, to earn a solid 2% cash back every month on every purchase, you would have to pay off the balance in full every month.



If this caveat isn’t a bother to you, you can also earn 5% cash back on any hotel, car rental, and attractions booked through the Citi Travel Portal. However, the Citibank card also has a foreign transaction fee of 3%, which again gives the Fidelity card the edge overall.

Wells Fargo Active Cash

If the Redditor banks at Wells Fargo, the Wells Fargo Active Cash card is another standout choice. There are no annual fees, but this card also has a 3% foreign transaction fee, so another point for the Fidelity card as the big winner.

The Active Cash card does offer up to $600 of cell phone protection if purchased with the card. This includes protection against damage or theft, which is a significant benefit for cardholders. Like Fidelity, you also get auto rental protection, as well as personalized deals from merchants through My Wells Fargo Deals.

However, these benefits from Wells Fargo and Citibank just aren’t enough to top the Fidelity Visa as the best choice for this Redditor in the future.

