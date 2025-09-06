My Relentless Search For The Best 2% Cash Back Card for Everyday Purchases panuwat phimpha / Shutterstock.com

In the world of credit cards, a significant debate exists between flat-rate and tiered category choices, both of which have plenty of fans. If you’re a fan of the flat-rate card, and you should be (in my opinion), then you should start thinking about which card in this space is going to give you the most bang for your buck.

Key Points For this Redditor, finding the best 2% unlimited cash back credit card is at the top of their list.

The good news is that they have some choices, with each card in space offering something slightly different.

If this were me, I would go with Fidelity because it has the best-in-class customer service in the event of any problems.

This is exactly the question one Redditor is asking in r/CreditCards: Which is the best 2% cash-back credit card you can pick up right now? This isn’t a super crowded category as more flat-rate cards still tend to lean into 1.5% earnings, but in the 2% space, you have some very strong options well worth considering.

Looking At a New Credit Card

This Redditor is looking for a card that offers at least 2% cash back on every purchase, and ideally, a subreddit dedicated to this card. Their initial search had them looking pretty closely at the Wells Fargo Double Cash card, but they understandably want to know what else is out there. While we can’t give you specific or individual financial advice, I can offer the advice I would give a friend or family member if they asked me to recommend a 2% credit card.

The Best Recommendations In 2025

Fidelity Credit Card

If I had to make just one recommendation to a friend, I would tell them to use my primary credit card, so take that for what it’s worth. The Fidelity 2% unlimited flat-rate card is the one I reach for first. Although the 2% space is competitive, Fidelity Bank’s superior customer service is what sets it apart for me.

Sure, you also get auto rental coverage, no annual fees, and no foreign transaction fee, but the combination of peace of mind and a 2% flat-rate is, in a word, awesome. There is also the combination of two Fidelity subreddits where you can ask questions and get help.

Wells Fargo Active Cash

Another popular choice that I would want to recommend to people, and another popular Reddit choice, is the Wells Fargo Active Cash card. Not only do you get 2% cash back with this card with every purchase, but it also has a bonus of providing up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. If you are someone who drops their iPhone every once in a while, this is a hard-to-ignore bonus over using Fidelity.

Citi Double Cash

The Citi Double Cash card is another well-regarded choice, but it comes with a caveat. While it does, technically, offer 2% in cash back rewards, it’s actually 1% back on every purchase you make, and another 1% on everything you pay off. It should all even out in the end, and the only real downside is that compared to Fidelity, Citibank’s customer service can be inconsistent.

Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards

The Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards card is a bit of a tricky one to recommend, and I would only do so to those who have a Bank of America account. In the first year of card ownership, you get 1.5% cash back on every purchase, plus an additional 0.5% for the first 12 months.

After the first year, it drops down to 1.5%, however, if you are a member of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program, you can earn 25-75% more cash back on every purchase, which means earning over 2% on every purchase is possible, which is why this card is an attractive choice.

SoFi Cash Back Rewards

Recommending a SoFi Cash Back rewards card might seem out of left field, but it is a popular Reddit recommendation, and for good reason. Not only do you get 2% in unlimited cash back rewards, but you can also redeem your rewards faster. Unlike most banks, which make customers wait for each new billing statement to clear, SoFi rewards its customers in days. In addition, you also get $1,000 in cell phone protection, no foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and Mastercard World Elite Benefits, including a 24/7 travel concierge.

Paying Off Your Balance

At the end of the day, the very best advice to give with every 2% card recommendation is to make sure to pay off your balance every month. This is the single best way to take advantage of all of these rewards, especially with the Citibank Double Cash, which is entirely dependent on paying off the balance to earn your second 1% in cash back rewards.

