Dave Ramsey met a 24 year old who makes $170k a year and doesn't feel like it's enough - hear his advice

Dave Ramsey has talked with many people on his show. Some of them are in bad financial situations, but others have set themselves up nicely. Ramsey recently heard from a caller who is making $170k per year and promptly referred to the caller as a “unicorn.” Parts of the conversation were shared in this video.

It’s hard to find 24-year-olds who are pulling in that type of income. However, the 24-year-old Ramsey spoke with doesn’t feel satisfied. He’s a director in fulfillment and logistics, and he believes he can become a VP. Ramsey offered some suggestions for the caller.

Searching for More But Afraid to Take the Leap

The caller is still looking to accomplish more, and that makes sense. A 24-year-old has to accomplish far more than his peers to reach that level. If you climb the corporate ladder quickly, you may assume that you can climb further up the ladder.

While we don’t know much about the caller, it’s rare to find a 24-year-old who is starting a family. Maybe he has a girlfriend, but this isn’t information that we know. However, this context is important since the caller has an opportunity to earn and save a lot of money before committing to raising a family.

However, the 24-year-old has only had his current job for eight months. He is a director and wants to become a VP, but switching jobs requires some calculated risk taking. The caller can look into their company and see if it’s realistic to advance within the company, but job hopping is one of the best ways to boost your income in the long run.

Know Why You Want a New Job

Ramsey shared some valuable advice to this 24-year-old that applies to anyone who is considering a new job. It’s perfectly fine to change jobs. Getting a new job can give you more flexibility, boost your income, or even accomplish both of those feats at the same time.

Workers should keep their best interests in mind since employers can fire them at any time. While you will likely get fired if you slack off at work, you can also get fired even if you are the most productive worker due to a corporation deciding to tighten its budget.

However, Ramsey cautions people from switching jobs just because they feel like they are incomplete. You shouldn’t job hop with the sole hope of feeling more complete at your new job. Job hopping is more beneficial if you are doing it to grow or achieve a meaningful, defined objective in your life.

Submit a Few Job Applications Each Week

The caller isn’t desperate for work. He’s in the top percentile of his age, but if he wants to secure a higher paying job, he may want to submit a few applications each week. This small habit can keep you sharp with job applications and interviews. If your employer hears about it and you land a good offer, the company may decide to give you a raise to keep you on board.

You don’t have to leave your company, but regular job applications will give you more options. You’ll get a better idea of how much you can earn and see what other employers are willing to pay you.

