How I Plan to Make $8,000 a Year After Retirement for My Roth IRA fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

Some people still want to contribute to retirement portfolios after they walk away from full-time positions. When your income is lower, it makes more sense to contribute to a Roth IRA, and that’s exactly what one Redditor wants to do.

An individual posted in the FIRE Reddit group about retiring in two years. He wants to earn $8,000 per year doing fun things or something different. That’s enough to let him max his Roth IRA even when he is retired. Commenters offered the Redditor some suggestions on what they can do when they retire.

Key Points A Redditor is looking for a way to earn $8,000 per year after retirement.

Earning that much each year will allow the Redditor to max out their Roth IRA.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Coach a Youth Sports Team

SeventyFour / Shutterstock.com

One commenter suggested that the Redditor coach a youth sports team during retirement. The commenter earns $3,000 per year from this occupation. While it’s not a lot of money, this job is incredibly rewarding and doesn’t require nearly as many hours as a full-time job.

Coaching a youth sports team is also very seasonal. For instance, you won’t be coaching a soccer team in the winter and summer, but you will be there to help out in the spring and fall. This seasonality can give the Redditor enough time to travel and enjoy retirement during the offseason.

Become a Tutor

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Another commenter suggested that the Redditor could become a tutor, and there is a lot of flexibility in this area. You can choose from various subjects and also decide if you want to tutor local students or offer online lessons.

Tutoring can be pretty flexible. You only have to earn $160 per week to earn $8,000 per year, assuming you want to take two weeks off. The cost for a session varies greatly, but a lot of tutors are in the $20-$40 per hour range. That means you only need to work 4-8 hours per week to earn $8,000 per year.

One of the best parts about being a tutor is seeing your students achieve tangible success. You’ll see them get better over time, and becoming a tutor can also reinforce important concepts about the skill you know well.

Work at a Golf Course

Man Playing Golf by andrefaria / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Two commenters suggested working at a golf course, and one of them specified doing it part-time in the summer. The great thing about working at a golf course is that the company may let you play golf for free. You can work your shift on one day and then play golf for free on the other day.

Naturally, this occupation only works if you enjoy playing golf. However, you can look for jobs that are related to your hobbies. You might score a discount by doing something that you enjoy anyway. In addition, the customers you greet will be interested in your hobbies, so you can form many friendships while working this type of job.

Dog Walking

Reddogs / Shutterstock.com

Dog walking has become a viable side hustle that can bring in more than $8,000 per year. There are a few people who live in cities who earn more than $100,000 per year from this career. However, it doesn’t take much work to turn this into an $8,000 per year income source.

This career allows you to spend more time with “man’s best friend” while getting in some exercise. Since you only need to make $160 per week to earn $8,000 per year, you can do it in anywhere from 4-8 walks per week, depending on how much your customers pay.

Customers will need you to walk their dogs on a set schedule, which makes it easier to generate recurring business. You only need a few customers to earn enough to max out your Roth IRA contributions.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!