2 in 5 Americans Have a Side Hustle – Here's How They Got Started

Key Points Around 40% of Americans have a side gig.

You can get started with your own side hustle by leveraging your skills and developing a marketing plan.

Consider your goals for your side hustle and track profits and expenses.

Side hustles have become extremely common for Americans looking to get some extra help paying the bills and perhaps to get ahead financially. In fact, a 2022 Zapier report found that a shocking 40% of all Americans had a side hustle. That’s up from just 34% in 2020.

If you’re considering finding side work of your own, here are some tips on how successful side hustlers were able to get started and create a reliable income stream for themselves outside of their regular job.

Leverage your specialized skills

If you have a special skill or talent, finding a side gig that allows you to make money doing it can be a great option. Some examples include:

Teaching music if you are great at playing an instrument

Creating crafts, jewelry, or handmade furniture to sell on eBay or Etsy

Applying for freelance writing gigs if you have a way with words

You’ll want to make sure there is demand for whatever your skill is, of course. Look online to see if others have had success offering a similar type of goods and services, and see how they’ve priced their products and if they’ve managed to make their business a success.

Be ready to market yourself

It doesn’t matter how specialized your skill or how great your idea is if you can’t reach potential customers to tell them about what you are offering. To make sure you’re able to find people who want to pay for your goods or services, develop a marketing plan.

This could include taking steps like buying ads on Google, selling on third-party marketplaces, creating a website listing your services or selling your goods, leveraging social media, or even reaching out via LinkedIn to people who are your target customers.

Take advantage of apps

There are a ton of apps out there that can help you get started with the side hustle lifestyle. If you want to walk dogs, for example, Rover could help you connect with people who are in need of your services. If you’re hoping to offer handyman services, you could use Thumbtack.

Just be sure you understand exactly how the app works. Know when you’ll be charged fees, what amount you’ll have to pay, how pricing is set for your services, and whether you’ll actually be able to make a profit or not once you take all of the fees and costs into account.

Decide on your goals

It’s also worth considering exactly what your goals are when it comes to getting started with your side gig. For example, do you want to eventually replace your full-time job with the work you are doing, or are you just trying to make a little extra cash to put into your retirement plan?

The answer to this question will shape the kind of side work you are doing, and will determine how much time and money you want to invest in getting your side business up and running.

Track your expenses and profits

Finally, you’ll want to keep track of how much money you are spending on your side hustle, as well as how much you are making, so you can ensure the hourly rate is actually worth it and that you’re making money.

It’s a good idea to open a separate bank account that your side hustle money goes into, and that you pay costs out of, so you can ensure that you are turning a profit. Keeping the business money separate from your personal money will also be helpful if you decide to take your side gig full-time someday, as you will be treating the company like a real professional endeavor.

By taking these steps, you can hopefully become one of the 40% of Americans who have a side hustle that helps you achieve your goals — and you can perhaps even make it a great success.