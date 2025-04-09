I Received a $3,500 Tip—Should I Pay Off Debt or Invest in My Future? DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Getting a tip of more than $1,000 is virtually unheard of. For this lucky Reddit user, they were in the right place at the right time and gave a level of service that probably went above and beyond expectations. Either way, such a lofty windfall shouldn’t be splurged, as it can really help put someone on the fast track to financial independence. Indeed, this Reddit user, 26, who waits tables to pay for graduate school, is weighing what to do with the incredibly generous gratuity that recently flew their way.

Indeed, for someone who’s deep in student loan debt (it’s currently at $30,000), chipping away at the debt can be a smart first move. That said, with the stock market in a massive Trump-induced rut, there are many potential bargains hiding in plain sight right now. With the S&P 500 flirting with bear market territory (that represents a 20% fall from the peak), I’d argue that now’s as good a time as any to add to one’s investment portfolios. I think the lucky tip recipient can’t really go wrong either way. Paying off debt and investing for the future are both responsible uses for the funds that many would have splurged on a fancy nice-to-have. In any case, let’s consider options for this lucky young Reddit user as they seek to make the most out of their recent financial boost.

Key Points A generous gratuity shouldn’t be splurged. It’s a gift that should be used to enhance one’s financial footing.

Investing in stocks amid Trump tariff turbulence or paying off student loan debt?

Sure, Trump’s tariffs could inflict far more pain, especially with tariffs on China now rising to an incredibly absurd 104% on Thursday night. Indeed, if such sky-high tariffs stick around for just a few months, the U.S. economy could be propelled into a horrendous recession, the likes of which we may not have seen since the Great Financial Crisis. Indeed, time will tell how much damage such dangerously aggressive tariffs will inflict on a U.S. economy that would have been firing on all cylinders.

Either way, few folks are talking about AI these days, as triple-digit tariffs on China and double-digit tariffs everywhere else (including uninhabited remote islands off the coast of Antarctica) seem to have come out of left field. In any case, there’s a lot of panic selling out there, and while it’s impossible to know how this global trade war ends, I do think that investors should always focus on the long-term game. For someone who’s 26, the remainder of Trump’s volatile presidency shouldn’t dictate whether you contribute to your 401(k) or brokerage account. Rather, one should opt to gradually add to their position over time with the intent of building wealth over the long haul.

A grad student with expenses on the horizon should be in capital preservation mode.

Of course, it seems tempting to step away from stock market volatility as one aims to pay down debt. Though I’d not shy away from gradually trickling some cash into an S&P 500 index fund or ETF, I do think that if the funds will need to be accessed within the next year or two (that’s likely the case for a grad student who’ll be on the hook for more tuition soon) should go towards an emergency fund, perhaps a high-yield savings account (HYSA) that yields just shy of 4%. Indeed, tariff risks have serious potential to crater the global economy.

If Trump doesn’t stop at 104% on goods imported into the U.S. from China, perhaps an 18% plunge in the S&P 500 will be just the start. In any case, I’d only attempt to be a hero if one has the timeframe (let’s say five years or so) to stick around for a recovery. In the case of this Reddit user, I’d suggest using a portion of the proceeds to pay off debt and the remainder to top up a HYSA where the cash ought to be parked until the next tuition bill comes due.

The bottom line

It’s never a bad idea to invest in one’s future. In the case of this Reddit user, investing in one’s future doesn’t have to entail buying stocks amid a turbulent trade war. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, the best investment one can make is in themselves. Whether that entails paying off student loan debt or paying off grad school, this Reddit user should prioritize their educational pursuits and debt repayment if they’re uncertain they’ll have enough liquidity to stay the course in stocks for the long haul.

