Which Cash Back Cards Make Sense For Members Of the Military?

For those actively serving in the military, there is a fairly long list of premier credit cards that won’t cost you a dime in annual fees. Indeed, some of these cards that would otherwise cost hundreds of dollars per year offer a rich assortment of perks and an attractive return on expenditures. For those who love to travel, some of the most premier cards are worth signing up for, especially since the value provided often exceeds the high price of admission for non-military members.

Before you think about signing up, though, it’s worth crunching the numbers and categorizing your spending. Whether you spend a great deal on groceries and necessities or travel and leisure, there’s a right card out there to help you maximize your returns (points per dollar or percent cash back).

And while it can be a good idea to sign up for a few cards if it means having the annual fees waived, one shouldn’t be enticed to spend more (lifestyle creep) or go into debt to finance consumer purchases. Of course, there’s always the issue of having to eventually be on the hook for a hefty annual fee once one leaves active service in the military. Cancelling a card can come with its own fair share of downsides, including a dinged credit score.

Key Points Cash back cards can save military members a great deal. Starting with a trio could allow one to maximize returns on a broad range of spending categories.

On the hunt for the perfect credit card

Either way, I think it’s a good idea to start with three (or maybe four) cards so an active military member can get the most out of their everyday purchases. While cash-back cards appeal to many for their simplicity and flexibility, I do think it makes sense to consider some versatile points-based cards that allow one to use such points as credit on a monthly statement. Indeed, American Express (NYSE:AXP) points tend to give a huge bang for the buck when used for airfare and hotel.

However, if you’re getting an AmEx Gold card — a premier choice for many military members — without having to pay the hefty fee, it may make sense to accumulate points and put them towards paying off the monthly bill. Though not a cash-back card per se, the versatility of points makes the AmEx Gold card one of the gold standards.

These card picks are intriguing.

If, however, one is keen on cash-back, the AmEx Blue Preferred card is really tough to top, at least in my opinion. Sure, the annual fee is modest at $95 per year, but the cash-back firepower behind this card makes it an absolute staple for those who value the simplicity of cash back above all else. With 6% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000 per year), 6% back on streaming subscriptions, 3% on gas and transit (including ridesharing), while offering 1% back on everything else, the Blue Preferred is a massive money saver for large families that run up the grocery bill.

While the Blue Preferred is an easy card to reach for at the supermarket, I’d also suggest supplementing the card with something like the Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Active Cash card, which offers 2% back on everything. For the expenditures that won’t earn you 6% cash back with the AmEx Blue Preferred, you’ll be able to land 2% instead of 1% with the Active Cash card.

For frequent online shoppers, the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Visa could make the most sense for Prime members who do a lot of business on Amazon. The card offers 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods in addition to 10% back on various Amazon deals.

The bottom line

For cash-back-focused folks, the Blue Preferred, Active Cash, and Amazon credit cards make for a potent triple threat for military members looking to get the most from their cards. As always, consult a financial advisor and do your own homework before deciding on a card.

