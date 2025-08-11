Chase Freedom Unlimited Beats Sapphire Reserve, Venture X in 2025 Card Rankings Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

In the world of credit cards, it won’t come as any surprise to learn that you have absolutely no shortage of options to choose from. Between cash-back and travel cards, there is a large mix of options available for individuals and families who want something different.

Key Points In 2025, you won’t have any shortage of choice for your next credit card.

It doesn’t matter if you want cash back, travel benefits, or no bonuses at all, there is something for everyone.

The credit cards on this list tend to be the favorites from year to year, but there are a few new options this time around.

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? The secret: using a card with a ‘0% Intro APR‘ period (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here. (sponsored)

Of course, with so many options available to choose from, it can make things a little more challenging, especially if you are looking for your first credit card or trying to find one that’s better than what you currently have.

The good news is that looking at the most searched credit cards of 2025 can help you narrow down your choices and make a fast selection.

20. Fidelity Visa

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 29/100

Don’t let the low Google score of the Fidelity Visa fool you, as this card is wildly popular among Fidelity investment holders. However, the 2% cash back on all purchases is really only good if you already invest with Fidelity and have an account there you can transfer your rewards to.

19. Chase Freedom Flex

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 30/100

Rotating monthly categories that earn 5% cash back bonuses is the biggest reason why the Chase Freedom Flex card is so successful. A $200 sign-up bonus doesn’t hurt, nor does 3% cash back on dining at restaurants and drugstore purchases.

18. U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature

Teerasak Ladnongkhun / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google Score: 36/100

With a 5% cash-back reward on your first $2,000 in purchases, plus 2% cash-back on one everyday category, the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature card is growing in popularity. The 1% flat-rate on all other purchases will need to increase if this card wants to grow.

17. Wells Fargo Reflect

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Top query Google Score: 45/100

Offering a 0% intro APR for 21 months has helped the Wells Fargo Reflect card jump in popularity in 2025. It also doesn’t hurt that it adds up to $600 of cell phone protection. However, it’s also one of the only non-cash-back or travel cards that is seeing popularity these days against a sea of choices in either category.

16. Amazon Prime Visa

NoDerog / Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 46/100

For the tens of millions of Amazon Prime shoppers out there, having the Chase Amazon Prime Visa is a fantastic way to earn cash back. With a Prime subscription, you get 5% cash back on every Amazon.com purchase as well as 5% cash back at every Whole Foods. Plus, you get 2% with every gas station and restaurant purchase you make all year.

15. Bank of America Customized Cash

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Top query Google Score: 47/100

In your first year of using the Bank of America Customized Cash card, you can earn 6% cash back in any category of your choice. You then 3% and 2% cash back bonuses every year, depending on the category, including a category of your own choice for the larger benefit.

14. Capital One Savor

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 48/100

Offering 5% cash back on hotel purchases through the Capital One Savor card has made it a popular option in 2025. The same can be said for the 3% cash back benefit at all grocery stores, as well as the same amount earned on entertainment and popular streaming services.

13. American Express Platinum Card

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google Score: 50/100

Although the American Express Platinum Card has a $695 annual fee, it’s still wildly popular among those who love to travel. The good news is that the number of perks and the benefits the card offers, like $200 in Uber savings, a Clear membership, and $200 in prepaid hotel bookings, helps offset the cost of the annual fee.

12. Citi Double Cash

ymgerman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 52/100

A unique choice in 2025 in the cash-back category, the Citi Double Cash card offers you 1% cash back on every purchase you make and another 1% in cash-back earnings after you pay off the balance. Thankfully, there are no earning caps, so you can keep earning 2% as long as you pay off the card.

11. Blue Cash Preferred

magnez2 / Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 60/100

Arguably the best credit card out there for grocery shopping, the American Express Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back on every grocery trip. This is on top of the 6% you’ll earn on all of your favorite streaming subscriptions, making this card very popular.

10. U.S. Bank Altitude Connect

emyu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 62/100

In the absence of the Altitude Reserve, the US Bank Altitude Connect is the next best thing. Earning 4x points on travel, gas stations, and dining, you have plenty of ways to rack up rewards. There are also plenty of online cash back deals from your favorite retailers.

9. Capital One Quicksilver

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 63/100

With 1.5% flat-rate unlimited cash-back earnings, the Capital One Quicksilver card has long been an industry favorite. Add in the option of earning 5% cash back on any travel booked through Capital One Travel, and it’s easy to see why this card has long been so popular.

8. Apple Card

Scooterkeys / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google Score: 69/100

Jumping up in search score over 2024, the Apple Card is showing plenty of promise, even as Apple shops it around for a new bank. Rumored to have over 12 million users, the Apple Card offers plenty of unique and random cash back perks from Apple, while also giving 3% cash back at select merchants and 2% cash back on all purchases using Apple Pay.

7. Wells Fargo Active Cash

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 70/100

At this point, the Wells Fargo Active Cash card might just be the most popular 2% flat-rate credit card on the market today. Earning 2% back on every purchase makes this card a no-brainer, as you don’t have to think about rotating categories or bonuses.

6. American Express Blue Cash Everyday

adamdodd / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 70/100

A standout choice in 2024 is carrying over in 2025 as well with the American Express Blue Cash Everyday card. This card has gained popularity quickly thanks to 3% cash back on all grocery, gas, and online retail purchases. It doesn’t hurt that you can use your rewards on Amazon or that it adds a streaming credit for Disney or Hulu as a bonus.

5. Chase Sapphire Preferred

Thomas Cooper / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 95/100

Earning 75,000 bonus points in the first 3 months, you also get 3x points on dining and 5x points when you use the Chase Sapphire Preferred. Chase also gives you 3x points on all online grocery purchases, plus a $50 statement credit every year for a hotel stay.

4. Capital One Venture X

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 96/100

The most searched credit card in the Capital One portfolio, the Venture X card is another hugely popular travel favorite. It doesn’t hurt that Capital One offers an annual $300 travel credit or TSA PreCheck credit. What gets customers really excited about using this card for the future is the 10x miles on all Capital One Travel.

3. Discover it

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 97/100

Discover’s most popular and well-known card, the Discover it card, is a top choice for anyone who loves the idea of rotating 5% cash back bonuses in select categories. You still get 1% on all other purchases, but it’s hard to ignore 5% cash back at groceries, restaurants, and gas station,s depending on the quarter.

2. Chase Sapphire Reserve

LordRunar / Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 97/100

One of the most sought-after credit cards for travelers, the Chase Sapphire Reserve needs no introduction. With 4x points on flights and hotels, 3x points on dining, and over $1,200 in annual travel value, there is absolutely something for everyone to love about this premium card.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Top query Google Score: 100/100

Unsurprisingly, the most searched credit card of 2025 (so far), there is something about this card that people eat up. A $200 sign-up bonus doesn’t hurt, but 1.5% cash-back on all purchases makes it attractive, while an additional 3% on dining and drugstores can help you earn even more.

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back, large statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself. I couldn’t believe it at first. Frankly, with rewards this good I don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you apply for a card today you could secure some of the best rewards out there. Get started and find your best card today.