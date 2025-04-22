3 ETFs That Are Up, While the Rest of the Market Is Down This Year bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Things have been looking down for most stocks and ETFs so far this year. With Donald Trump recently criticizing Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell over a lack of interest rate cuts, going as far as to refer to him as a “major loser” and “Mr. Too Late,” there’s growing fear that a potential Powell firing could bring forth another steep leg lower for markets. Senator Elizabeth Warren didn’t mince words; she warned of a “crash” if Trump found a way to fire Powell.

In such a risk-filled climate, it’s easy to throw in the towel on just about everything, including bond funds, which dipped lower following the latest round of Fed comments. In any case, there are resilient asset classes out there that have held up, even as most ETFs have been dragged further into the depths of today’s tariff-troubled market environment. Here are three ETFs that are actually up for 2025 and may end the year even higher, even if the S&P 500 works its way towards bear market territory amid the growing number of risks.

Key Points These three ETFs are still in the green on the year as the S&P 500 seeks to avoid falling into a bear market.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is up an applause-worthy 46.2% year to date amid the incredible surge in gold prices. As gold prices continue breaking new records on the back of rising fears of a worsening trade war between the U.S. and China, while investors worry about Fed chair Powell’s future (he’s poised to depart in 2026, but could he be leaving sooner if rate cuts aren’t dealt sooner rather than later?), there’s a strong case for sticking with gold. With a 0.51% net expense ratio, the GDX is pricier than most other ETFs. However, if you want a one-stop shop solution to bet on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, the price of admission seems well worth paying.

Though the latest melt-up in the GDX is remarkable, it’s worth noting that the ETF is still around 12% off its 2011 all-time highs. Unless Trump backs down with his tariff war with China, the GDX seems like it could be destined for new highs. Gold has been unstoppable of late, and the spoils could continue to work their way to the biggest and best miners (which you’ll find heavily weighted in the GDX). Going into the year’s end, I’d look for the GDX and similar ETFs to catch up to the red-hot run in the shiny yellow metal.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) shares have had an easier time recovering from the correction it was dragged into earlier this month. Undoubtedly, tariff troubles don’t appear to be getting to the European stocks nearly as much as their U.S. counterparts. With the SPEU down around 5% but still up 10% year to date, the ETF, which follows the STOXX Europe Total Market Index, could be a great way for American investors to diversify internationally and perhaps limit the damage to come as the U.S. market bears a brunt of the damage from escalating tariffs.

With a low 0.07% gross expense ratio, a diversified mix of stocks across sectors and European nations, and a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple than the S&P 500 (14.2 times P/E), the SPEU really does stand out as an essential portfolio diversifier to help investors better brace for continued turbulence. The 3% dividend yield is perhaps the biggest star of the show for investors looking to get paid in cash as they invest through what could be the most bruising of bear markets in a number of years.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is up just over 1% for 2025 after getting slapped by the latest post-Liberation Day sell-off that rocked global financial markets. Like the SPEU, the EWJ has recovered more than half the ground it lost since peaking in late March. With a bronze Morningstar rating and a heftier 0.50% expense ratio, the EWJ won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. That said, there are a handful of reasons to pay the heftier fees at a time like this.

Notably, Warren Buffett has been upping his bets in a handful of Japanese trading stocks in recent years. Such bets have paid off big-time. And for the most part, they’ve held their own amid Trump tariffs. Many of the trading companies Buffett invested in through his legendary conglomerate can be found within the EWJ’s top 20 holdings.

Additionally, you’re getting exposure to some well-known discretionary firms you may already know and love (think Toyota, Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), and Nintendo). With a dirt-cheap 14.7 times P/E ratio and a robust 2.3% yield, the EWJ just looks like a smart option to keep on gaining in a year that could see international indices outdo the S&P 500 for a change.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!