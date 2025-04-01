3 Gold ETFs You Should Be Buying Today brightstars / Getty Images

Gold shines as a compelling investment amid looming uncertainty. President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, set to launch tomorrow, threaten trade disruptions, potentially spiking inflation and weakening the dollar — conditions where gold historically thrives as a safe haven.

With global tensions simmering and markets bracing for volatility, gold’s role as a hedge against economic chaos is more relevant than ever. Spot prices, hovering near $3,162 per ounce, an all-time high, reflect growing demand with even more room for growth.

Opting to buy gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over individual stocks offers distinct advantages. They provide broad exposure to gold prices without the risks tied to specific mining companies, like operational setbacks or poor management. ETFs also boast lower costs, high liquidity, and simplicity. There is no need to pick winners in a volatile sector.

For stability in turbulent times, ETFs are the smarter play and the three gold ETFs below represent your best bets in the sector.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty in the global economy, two key points at play today.

Especially with President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs set to go into effect on April 2, trade turmoil could cause inflation to markedly rise over the next year.

Gold ETFs are a smart way to bet on gold prices going higher and provide a low-cost, accessible means of playing the sector.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) is the world’s largest physically backed gold ETF and one of the premiere investment choices in the space. GLD tracks the price of gold bullion, offering a direct play on this safe-haven asset without the hassle of physical ownership. Each share represents a fractional interest in that bullion.

The trust’s sole assets are gold bullion and, from time to time, cash. The fund’s manager, State Street Advisors (NYSE:STT), exchanges blocks of shares for gold bullion to keep the ETF price roughly in line with the gold price, although prices can diverge during the day.

The ETF sports a low expense ratio of 0.40% and high liquidity, averaging 6 million shares traded daily,making it a cost-effective and easy to access option without the complexities of physical storage, insurance, or finding a buyer.

Unlike gold mining stocks, GLD avoids company-specific risks, focusing solely on gold’s value. With $91.5 billion in assets, it’s a trusted vehicle. As trade wars loom and volatility spikes, GLD offers a reliable hedge, blending safety with simplicity for today’s jittery market.

GLD stock is up 19% in 2025 versus a 5% loss by the S&P 500. Over the past year, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF has gained 42%.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

The second gold ETF to consider is the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), which like GLD, is designed to mirror the price of gold bullion. It is another straightforward way to tap into gold’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset yet does so with an even lower expense ratio of just 0.25%. Its $41.7 billion in assets ensure robust liquidity while it trades over 10 million shares daily.

The ETF stores its bullion in the London offices of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Overall, this gold ETF pretty much walks lockstep with the price of gold, only underperforming it slightly due to its expense ratio. IAU stock’s performance is almost identical to that of GLD. In today’s uncertain market, IAU shines as a prudent, accessible choice.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Beyond just buying ETFs that track the spot price of gold, funds track those digging for it are another valuable way of playing the yellow metal. The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) targets junior gold mining companies — smaller, growth-oriented firms with higher risk, but substantial upside potential.

As inflationary pressures and market instability persist, the miner’s prospects for expansion are enhanced because of the protective nature of the asset. GDXJ offers diversified exposure to these nimble players, avoiding the pitfalls of betting on an individual miner’s operational hiccups or leadership quirks. With $5.3 billion in assets and a daily trading volume exceeding 7 million shares, its expense ratio of 0.52% reflects the active management needed for this volatile sector.

Unlike broad gold ETFs, GDXJ amplifies returns when mining margins expand, making it a bold yet strategic pick. Its top three holdings, each representing more than 6% of the portfolio’s total, are Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY), and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS).

For investors chasing growth alongside safety in uncertain times, GDXJ delivers a potent mix.

