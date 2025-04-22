I’m 32 with a $2.8 million portfolio and a $5 million goal – is my high-pressure job worth the mental toll? beeboys / Shutterstock.com

One of the things that happens to most people in the FIRE community (financial independence, early retirement) is that once they get a taste of the rare air they are in, they want more, more, more. This isn’t uncommon, and also may not always be healthy, but it’s definitely something people in this unique world go for.

Key Points This Redditor has a goal in mind, and they will push toward it as best as possible.

The challenge is that their high-paying job is incredibly stressful and takes a mental toll.

There is a question about whether or not a sabbatical is possible, which could be a reasonable solution.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

We’re learning this from one Redditor thanks to their post in r/ChubbyFIRE. They are 32 years old and have a net worth of around $2.8 million, which is exceptional for their age. However, their goal is $5 million, putting them in an even rarer space.

Generally speaking, anyone in this position posting in the FIRE community is usually looking to get out of a high-paying and high-stress job they hate, and that’s precisely what is happening here.

The Current Situation

As a 32-year-old working in tech with an impressive net worth, you would think the original poster has it all together. Along with their partner, they don’t have any kids and live in an HCOL area. The partner also works in tech but, due to sizable student loans, does not yet have a large nest egg like the Redditor.

The crux of this Reddit post is their goals, which are to get married, have kids, and accumulate a $5 million net worth. The hope is that at this level of worth, they could utilize a 3.75% safe withdrawal rate and have an annual passive income of $187,500.

The Redditor acknowledges this is well above current expenses and would give them around $500 per day, which is how they like to look at this number. First, they must leave the corporate rat race as they no longer have any passion for corporate work. Instead, they desire to work on hobbies, health, relationships, and passions they genuinely love.

With an income of around $410,000, they currently have a net worth of $2.8 million, including a taxable brokerage, 401(k), health savings account, and more. Current expenses are only around $50,000, half of which is their rent.

This Is The Whole Community

One of the first comments in the post acknowledges what everyone else reading this is probably thinking, in that getting out of the rat race is everyone’s goal in the FIRE community. This is especially true in Chubby FIRE Reddit, where net worths exceed the goals.

The bottom line is that the Redditor is open to a sabbatical, which should be considered. The same goes for therapy, which is another comment that regularly pops up in this community, as driving hard to a sizable net worth can take a giant toll on mental health.

There is no question that “golden handcuffs” are real, and most people posting here have experienced them. As a result, much of the advice here is excellent, but it is also hard to implement for everyone, so all advice must be taken with a grain of salt.

If the question is whether or not the job and the wealth are worth the mental toll, the answer is no, always no. Therapy can help, but no job or amount of money should be traded in for sanity and long-term health. It sounds great to stick around for a few more years to build up wealth, but if you are struggling to get out of bed every day between now and the day you retire, that’s a giant red flag.

What To Do Next

Of the Redditor’s options, I think therapy and a sabbatical are worthy considerations. While the idea of a new job sounds great, at least on paper, does it solve everything if they try to hit a magic number?

There is no question that if they can stomach the next few years of work and hit their magic number, the original poster absolutely should. It’s hard to give up a $410,000 income in favor of something that is half as much, which is where the mental toll comes in.

The big question is, what is worse in the mind of this Redditor: maintaining their significant income and questionable mental health, or giving up the income in favor of a job that pays less and could double (or triple) the amount of time it takes to hit their $5 million goal?